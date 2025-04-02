Celebrate National Açaí Bowl Day At Oola Bowls®

Oola Bowls is excited to celebrate National Açaí Bowl Day with a special Buy One, Get One Free this Sunday, April 6th, at all participating Oola locations.

- Brock SniderLANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oola Bowls, a leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. and its superfood shakes, drinks and snacks, is excited to celebrate National Açaí Bowl Day with a special Buy One, Get One Free and double reward points offer this Sunday, April 6th, at all participating Oola locations.Guests can expect Oola Bowls' innovative menu, including its popular açaí and pitaya bowls, all made with the highest quality ingredients, to be twice as nice.This day holds extra meaning for Oola Bowls as it also marks the birthday of one of Oola's co-founders, Brock Snider.“Co-founding Oola Bowls seven years ago started as a passion project out of a food truck and turned into something so much bigger than I ever imagined,” said Brock Snider, Co-founder of Oola Bowls.“Celebrating National Açai Bowl Day on my birthday each year is a reminder of how far we have come and the community that has grown around the brand. It is twice the celebration and always a chance to reflect on why we started, making healthy food fun, approachable, and part of people's everyday lives.”For those wondering what to order, Brock's go-to bowl is the OG Oola Bowl -but when he's mixing it up, here's his custom favorite: açaí base topped with almond butter, almond dust, kiwi, pineapple, strawberries, cacao nibs, and toasted coconut-paired with a lemonade and Nutella bites on the side.And Brock's Pro Tip: ask for the almond butter on top of the fruit-it hits differently and ties all the flavors together!Oola Bowls is also unveiling a refreshed brand identity, marking an exciting new chapter in its growth.“Our revitalized brand platform-featuring a modernized logo, vibrant new visuals, and refined messaging-captures Oola's commitment to delivering better-for-you foods while fostering genuine connections within the communities we serve,” said Ya-Yung (YY) Cheng, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at Oola Bowls.As part of its expansion, Oola Bowls will be opening new locations this spring and summer across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, Georgia, and the Mid-Atlantic states. For more information about upcoming grand opening events and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowls) or visitAbout Oola BowlsOola Bowlsis a leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola Bowls is on a mission to fuel balanced living with delicious, better-for-you foods. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola's innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola Bowls is redefining what it means to eat well.

