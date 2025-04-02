Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AAR Named Top Shop For Best Total Solutions Provider Repair By The145


2025-04-02 04:31:12
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
(PRNewsfoto/AAR)


AAR was named Top Shop for Best Total Solutions Provider Repair by The145.

WOOD DALE, Ill., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR ), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, is proud to announce it has been named a Top Shop for Best Total Solutions Provider Repair by The145. Top Shop awards are presented to maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities that strive to consistently deliver unmatched quality and seamless customer support. The Best Total Solutions Provider Repair is awarded to the company that offers the best full suite of comprehensive, high-quality solutions and nose-to-tail life cycle services for its customers' specific needs.

With over 16,000 nominations and nearly 11,000 votes cast across all categories, being named a Top Shop is the standard of excellence in aviation maintenance. In addition to being named Best Total Solutions Provider Repair, AAR also received 10 Top Shop award nominations, including for each of its Component Services facilities.

"Thank you to The145 and our industry partners for selecting AAR for the prestigious Top Shop for Best Total Solutions Provider Repair award," said Tom Hoferer, AAR's Senior Vice President of Repair & Engineering. "Delivering a comprehensive set of innovative, high-quality solutions to our customers is a priority as we continuously strive to be the provider of choice for aviation maintenance."

AAR will be recognized at the annual Top Shop Awards Banquet on April 7, 2025, at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

To learn more about AAR's Repair & Engineering services, visit .

About AAR
 AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp .

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting management's expectations about future conditions, including the ability to deliver comprehensive solutions to customers and be a provider of choice for aviation maintenance. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''likely,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' 'seek,'' 'should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in AAR CORP.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond management's control. Management assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:
Media Team
+1-630-227-5100
[email protected]

SOURCE AAR CORP.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN02042025003732001241ID1109383720

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search