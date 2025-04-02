AAR Named Top Shop For Best Total Solutions Provider Repair By The145

(PRNewsfoto/AAR)

AAR was named Top Shop for Best Total Solutions Provider Repair by The145.

WOOD DALE, Ill., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR ), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, is proud to announce it has been named a Top Shop for Best Total Solutions Provider Repair by The145. Top Shop awards are presented to maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities that strive to consistently deliver unmatched quality and seamless customer support. The Best Total Solutions Provider Repair is awarded to the company that offers the best full suite of comprehensive, high-quality solutions and nose-to-tail life cycle services for its customers' specific needs.

With over 16,000 nominations and nearly 11,000 votes cast across all categories, being named a Top Shop is the standard of excellence in aviation maintenance. In addition to being named Best Total Solutions Provider Repair, AAR also received 10 Top Shop award nominations, including for each of its Component Services facilities.

"Thank you to The145 and our industry partners for selecting AAR for the prestigious Top Shop for Best Total Solutions Provider Repair award," said Tom Hoferer, AAR's Senior Vice President of Repair & Engineering. "Delivering a comprehensive set of innovative, high-quality solutions to our customers is a priority as we continuously strive to be the provider of choice for aviation maintenance."

AAR will be recognized at the annual Top Shop Awards Banquet on April 7, 2025, at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

To learn more about AAR's Repair & Engineering services, visit .

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp .