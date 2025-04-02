PolicyLink's Spatial Futures Initiative (SFI) branding designed by Creative Repute design agency

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Repute Celebrates Two Wins at the 4th Annual Anthem Awards

Gold in Community Voice and Bronze for Human & Civil Rights Campaign - Brand Awareness

Creative Repute Graphic Design Agency is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievements at the 4th Annual Anthem Awards, earning Gold in the Community Voice category and Bronze in the Human & Civil Rights Campaign - Brand Awareness category. This prestigious recognition honors Creative Repute's impactful branding work for PolicyLink's Spatial Futures Initiative (SFI), an effort advancing reparative spatial justice and empowering marginalized communities.

About Creative Repute

Creative Repute is an award-winning design agency specializing in strategic branding, visual storytelling, and purpose-driven design solutions. We partner with organizations committed to advancing equity, justice, and community impact.

Creative Repute extends heartfelt gratitude to our community, supporters, and voters who championed this project. Your support has been vital in amplifying this work and ensuring its recognition on an international platform.

About the Client: PolicyLink and the Spatial Futures Initiative

PolicyLink is a national research and action institute dedicated to advancing economic and social equity, particularly for communities of color and low-income communities. Founded in 1999, the nonprofit organization employs strategies such as research, policy analysis, technical assistance, and advocacy to promote equitable access to opportunities and resources. PolicyLink collaborates closely with grassroots movements, housing advocates, and policymakers to address systemic inequities that affect over 100 million individuals living at or below the poverty line.

The Spatial Futures Initiative (SFI), the focus of this project, is a groundbreaking effort by PolicyLink to address inequities in land use and housing policies. SFI adopts a“reckon, repair, transform” framework to create actionable policy recommendations and amplify solutions that dismantle racial disparities, prevent displacement, and foster healing for Black and Brown communities.

About the Project

Creative Repute was entrusted with developing branding for the Spatial Futures Initiative, creating a visual identity that reflects SFI's mission to advance reparative spatial justice. The collaboration included:

. A detailed creative brief that aligned all stakeholders on project goals, target audiences, and design vision.

. A comprehensive style guide ensuring consistency across platforms.

. A unique logo design that captured the essence of Afrofuturism, reflecting SFI's innovative and equity-driven mission.

Our Approach

The project began with an intensive discovery process, where Creative Repute engaged PolicyLink's SFI team in a kickoff meeting and a series of 30 targeted questions to deeply understand the initiative's goals and aesthetics. The preference for Afrofuturism as a guiding design principle emerged during this phase.

Following discovery, the Creative Repute team presented initial drafts of the logo and style guide. Through three rounds of revisions, designers incorporated valuable client feedback to ensure the final deliverables authentically represented SFI's vision.

The project team prioritized tasks, set clear milestones, and maintained constant communication with SFI to ensure seamless collaboration and on-time delivery. This meticulous planning and transparent communication were key to the project's success.

Despite time constraints, the project highlights Creative Repute's ability to deliver high-quality work through strategic planning, effective prioritization, and clear communication.

Recognition and Impact

The Anthem Awards celebrate purpose-driven work that inspires change and uplifts communities. This year, the competition saw 2,300+ entries from over 34 countries, making Creative Repute's dual wins a tremendous achievement. The branding for SFI has provided PolicyLink with tools to amplify its message, furthering its mission to dismantle barriers to housing and land for communities of color.

The Anthem Awards are directly connected to the Webby Awards, essentially being an offshoot that specifically recognizes and celebrates purpose-driven work and social impact initiatives across various causes, such as health, human rights, and sustainability.

Project Team:

Creative Repute, Inc.

Nile Livingston – Founder

Sandra Skinner – Account Manager

Tina Armstead – Project Manager

Joyce Bissingou – Graphic Designer

Tara Rose – Graphic Designer

Jess Cruz – Graphic Designer

PolicyLink

Rasheedah Phillips – Director of Housing

Nina Rosenblatt – Coordinator

Tina Grandinetti – Associate + ACLS Leading Edge Fellow

Thank You to Our Community

Creative Repute is proud to share this honor with our dedicated team, collaborators at PolicyLink, and our incredible community. We are deeply grateful for your votes, support, and belief in the power of design to drive social change.

