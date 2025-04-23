Slaughter In Pahalgam

Representational Photo

There is no word strong enough to condemn the ghastly massacre of tourists in Pahalgam can adequately express the anger, outrage and the agony one feels for what has happened: Twenty-six innocent tourists were slaughtered in cold blood while on vacation in one of the most picturesque parts of the Valley. They came from all parts of the country to Kashmir for a break from their everyday lives. Instead, they got bullets.

This is no time to mince words: this was a barbaric, premeditated act of terror designed to spill blood and instill fear: the kind of twisted, performative violence that seeks to erase humanity. To attack unarmed civilians, families, children, people whose only“offense” was stepping foot in Kashmir, is an act of pure evil. It is terrorism. Period.

This is the deadliest attack on civilians in the Valley in years. And it is meant to tear apart the peace that has prevailed in the region over the past several years. It is this peace that has made it possible for tourism to thrive. The attempt is clearly to kill tourism and drag Kashmir back to violence and chaos from which it has emerged with difficulty, supported by the painstaking efforts of the central government led by prime minister Narendra Modi.

The attack has once again forced the government into a moment of reckoning, where tough, decisive action is no longer optional, but imperative. The terrorists have tried to disrupt everything that the centre has tirelessly achieved in the Valley in recent years. But they can't be allowed to succeed. Kashmir can't be allowed to be dragged back to its troubled past. So, the government's response has to be resolute.

As PM Modi said“those behind this heinous act” will have to be brought to justice and can't be spared. The PM also mentioned India's“unshakable” resolve to fight terrorism which will get only stronger in the wake of this gruesome attack. Seriousness of the government's resolve is apparent from the PM's decision to cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and return to the country. Home minister Amit Shah flew to Kashmir moments after the attack to take stock of the situation.

As things stand, the situation is taking on a very serious dimension. The government has no option but to launch a decisive war against terrorism. In the absence of this, the peace in Kashmir will always be hostage to the recurring terrorist incidents threatening to undo all the hard-earned gains made on the ground. So, the government has to act for Kashmir and for the larger peace in the region.

However, even as the response must be swift and uncompromising, it must not just be reactive or knee-jerk. It must be that of a mature state, which India is: firm, focused, and strategic. This is not just about justice for the victims of Pahalgam, it is about ensuring such horror is never repeated. The world is watching, and India must lead by example: with resolve, with dignity, and with unshakable determination.