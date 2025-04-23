Mar-A-Lago Accord Would End The Dollar's - And America's - Reign

MENAFN - Asia Times) The disruptive and unpredictable nature of President Donald Trump's various tariff announcements, not least his imposition of“Liberation Day” reciprocal tariffs on April 2, has, among various consequences, led to a sell-off in the US Treasury market.

The sell-off, which commenced on April 5, stemmed in part from tariff-related inflation fears and from overleveraged hedge funds facing margin calls. But most significantly, it marked a sudden market recognition that Trump is serious about introducing massively disruptive economic policies.

After the boldness of the Liberation Day tariffs, investors now believe that anything is possible under Trump. A so-called“Mar-a-Lago Accord“, suggested by Stephen Miran , who is now chairman of Trump's Council of Economic Advisers, stands out as potentially the most disruptive proposition, though this also makes it unlikely to be implemented, at least for now.

A Mar-a-Lago Accord would seek to address what Miran considers the biggest problem for the American economy – the overvaluation of the US dollar hampering American manufacturing and export competitiveness, thereby widening the US trade deficit.