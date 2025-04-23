Kashmir University Students, Scholars Protest Against Pahalgam Attack

The demonstration was organized to express solidarity with the victims, their families, and with humanity at large.

The participants raised slogans and carried placards denouncing violence and calling for peace and justice. The protest reflected the collective grief and outrage of the academic community over the traigic incident that has shaken the conscience of the region.

The protest was held under the supervision of the Chief Proctor of the University of Kashmir, Dr Imtiyaz, who ensured peaceful conduct of the demonstration and emphasised the importance of standing united against all forms of violence.

