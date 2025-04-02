Tu-22M3 Bomber Crashes In Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia's Tu-22M3 strategic bomber has crashed in Irkutsk region.

This was reported by Mediazona with reference to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform saw.

According to tentative reports, the crash was caused by a technical malfunction. The crew reportedly ejected.

The TASS agency reported that the bomber crashed in a "deserted area", causing no casualties on the ground.

The region's governor, Igor Kobzev, confirmed the report that the plane had crashed due to a malfunction. According to the official, the accident occurred during a scheduled flight near the village of Buret in the Bokhansky district.

"According to a crew report, one pilot died during landing after ejecting from the aircraft. The search and rescue team is evacuating the crew to the base,” Kobzev said.

According to the Shot Telegram channel, there were four crew members on board the bomber at the time of the accident. After the plane crashed, a fire broke out on the ground.

The report added that the Tu-22M3 carried on combat load at the time of the accident. During the crash, the plane hit power lines, resulting in a power outage in the area.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense said 93 drones were allegedly“intercepted” on the night of April 2.