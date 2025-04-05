Usman Khan Bats As Concussion Substitute For Injured Imam-Ul-Haq In Third ODI Against NZ

Imam, who had returned to the side replacing Usman for the match, was struck on the jaw by the ball while completing a single. The blow was severe enough to warrant immediate medical attention, and the southpaw had to be stretchered off the field. Following a medical assessment, the team management confirmed that Imam had sustained a concussion and would play no further part in the game.

As per ICC regulations, a team is allowed to bring in a like-for-like concussion substitute in such scenarios. Pakistan named Usman Khan as Imam's replacement - a move well within the framework of the rules.