Congress Targets Delhi Govt For Arbitrary Fee Hike By Private Schools

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav on Friday attacked the BJP Government for hurting the interest of the middle class by allowing private schools to hike fees arbitrarily.

Claiming that some schools had raised fees by up to 82 per cent, the Congress leader said that when the Congress was in power in the city, it did not allow private schools to hike fees arbitrarily.

“But within one month after coming to power, the BJP Government, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is allowing private schools to increase tuition fees at their will,” said the Delhi Congress chief.

Yadav said that good education was the right of every child, but if reputed private schools are allowed to hike fees at will, then only the rich and powerful would be able to send their children to these institutions.

The DPCC president said that the BJP Government should make school education affordable to all, and towards that direction, it should improve the standard of government schools.

He said that more and more parents were being forced to send their wards to private schools, despite sky-rocketing fees, as the standard of education in government schools had deteriorated.

The quality of education in government schools was so poor that after the pandemic, lakhs of children left government schools to opt for private schools.

He said that the Arvind Kejriwal government only made money through classroom construction and failed to improve the standard of education in government schools.

Yadav said that the Congress, during its rule, had made government schools sought-after, leading to a huge demand for these institutions.

He said the Rekha Gupta Government seems to be anti-poor and anti-middle class as it has joined hands with private school cartels to allow them to hike tuition fees to levels beyond the means of middle-class parents.