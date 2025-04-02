403
The Techpro India Launches Comprehensive RO Water Purifier Systems Service In Kolkata
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Techpro India, a premier specialist of RO Water Treatment Plant in Kolkata, launches its comprehensive water purifier service in Kolkata. Their service to overcome various challenges regarding water pollution and contamination as well as to provide clean water sources for industrial and residential purposes. The company provides various services in terms of RO Water Purifier Systems, they include design and engineering, manufacturing, production, supply and installation of RO water purifier system.
Water contamination becomes a concern for industrial and residential areas in Kolkata. Contaminated water can cause various problems. Issues like heavy metal contamination and micobacterial pollution may cause serious problems for public health. Techpro India's water purification system utilizes advanced technology. Its filtration system can eliminate harmful microorganisms, remove heavy metal and impurities, providing clean, and safe water sources.
“Techpro India can provide plant capacities ranging from 10 LPH to 1,00,000 LPH ((Liters Per Hour).” A spokesperson of Techpro India explained. He added,“Clean water is essential for the environment and health. Our high-filtration system provides efficiency and cost benefits for your health and business.”
Techpro India's service of Iron Removal Plant in Kolkata in line with the company's mission, to provide clean water for anyone in Kolkata. Clean water that is free from iron pollution, will be accessible for households and industries in Kolkata with Techpro India's iron removal and water purifying system. Techpro India's professional technician and staff ensure clients get professional service to get access to clean water and reduce waterborne diseases.
Committed to sustainability, the company prioritizes eco-friendly practices, incorporating zero-waste RO technology to minimize water discharge and energy-efficient components to reduce operational costs. They also provide comprehensive customer support, including water quality testing, IoT-enabled system monitoring for real-time diagnostics, and educational initiatives to promote water conservation.
About Techpro India
Techpro India is an ISO 9001:2008 organization, specializing in reverse osmosis water purifier systems. Its high-technology water purification filtration systems are available for business, residents and institutions. Their professional technician will assist clients from designing, manufacturing to installation of reverse osmosis water purifier systems. Beyond installation, the company ensures long-term system efficiency through routine maintenance services such as filter replacements, membrane inspections, and system sanitization. For more information about Techpro India's services, please visit
