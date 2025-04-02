RELISH: A Premier Culinary Experience Debuts In Newport Beach With Exclusive Opening Cocktail Party

Set the Stage for a Weekend of Culinary Excellence During the Kick-Off to RELISH 2025 on June 27 - Advance Ticket Pricing Available for a Limited Time

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown has begun for RELISH: A Food, Wine & Spirits Experience , created by Celebrity Chef Jamie Gwen and Elite Event Planner Nicole Hirsty. Debuting in Newport Beach from June 27-29, 2025 , RELISH promises an unparalleled weekend of culinary excellence, bringing together celebrated names in the food and beverage industry. Guests can secure advance ticket pricing by May 1, 2025 , for all events, including the highly anticipated Opening Cocktail Party on Friday, June 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at VEA Newport Beach .

"The Opening Cocktail Party at RELISH revives the spirit of culinary celebration we've missed with the absence of Newport Beach Wine & Food-offering guests an extraordinary evening to connect with culinary legends and celebrate the art of great food and drink in a spectacular setting," shared Celebrity Chef Jamie Gwen.

The Opening Cocktail Party will set the stage for RELISH's weekend of culinary excellence, featuring engaging activations and the rare opportunity to mingle with industry icons, including:



Tyler Florence | Food Network veteran, Michelin award-winning restaurateur

Scott Conant | Award-winning Chef, restaurateur, cookbook author

Aarti Sequeira | Food Network star, culinary storyteller

Zac Young | Renowned Pastry Chef, TV Personality

Tony Abou-Ganim | Legendary Mixologist, author

Afrim Pristine | Canada's only Cheese Master

Gale Gand | James Beard Award-winning Pastry Chef

Chris Kajani | Acclaimed Winemaker at Bouchaine Vineyards

Bob Cabral | Iconic Winemaker with 30+ years of experience Jamie Gwen | Celebrity Chef, RELISH co-founder

Friday night culminates with a private four-course dinner by Celebrity Chef Scott Conant . On Saturday, experience immersive Master Classes led by top tastemakers, followed by a decadent Evening with Tyler Florence . Sunday closes the weekend with a Doughnuts + Sushi Brunch followed by a wellness-focused finale , balancing indulgence and rejuvenation.

For the full event schedule and to secure advance ticket pricing by May 1, 2025, visit . For updates, follow @relishfoodwine .

RELISH is Southern California's premier food, wine & spirits experience by Celebrity Chef Jamie Gwen and Elite Event Planner Nicole Hirsty, uniting top celebrity chefs, master sommeliers, and spirits experts for an unforgettable weekend of culinary bliss.

