Legendary Supply Chain, Inc. Ranks #31 On The Financial Times 2025 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

With a three-year growth rate of 1,342%, Legendary Supply Chain climbs from #66 in 2024 to #31 in 2025, highlighting its commitment to growth and excellence.

- Bobby Steele, CTOGOODLETTSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Legendary Supply Chain , Inc. has been awarded on the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025. This prestigious award is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 2nd, 2025, and can be viewed on the FT website.The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2020 and 2023. The creation of the ranking was based on the following criteria:-Revenue of at least US $100,000 generated in 2020-Revenue of at least US $1.5M generated in 2023-The company is independent (the company is not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind)-The company is headquartered in one of 20 American countries-Revenue growth was primarily organic between 2020 and 2023Based on the results of the study, Legendary Supply Chain, Inc. is ecstatic to be recognized on the Financial Times' list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025.Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.Bobby Steele, Chief Technology Officer, shares,“Climbing from #66 to #31 on this list is a tremendous honor and we are honored to be recognized among such an elite group of companies. At Legendary Supply Chain, we know that supply chain management is the backbone of modern business, and we are dedicated to providing the technology and expertise that help our customers thrive. This achievement is a direct result of the hard work of our exceptional team and the trust our customers place in us. We look forward to continuing to grow and deliver world-class solutions to shape the future of service and distribution."Legendary Supply Chain is a Tennessee-based software provider specializing in solutions that help service and distribution organizations improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their operations. Committed to excellence and a customer-first approach, Legendary Supply Chain provides a comprehensive solution designed to streamline workflows, optimize operations and support business growth. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and supply chain expertise, the company empowers businesses to operate more effectively, scale successfully, and stay competitive in an evolving market.

