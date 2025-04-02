Suzie Wright: A Leader In Nursing Excellence Lives In Lewiston, Idaho

Dedicated Nurse Combines Expertise and Compassion to Enhance Patient Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Suzie Wright, a Registered Nurse affiliated with several hospitals as a traveling RN, is making significant strides in the field of nursing, particularly within Critical Access Hospitals. With a focus on Emergency Departments, acute care, medical-surgical services, infection control, and clinic settings, Suzie's diverse expertise positions her as a cornerstone of patient care in the communities she travels to.

With an extensive background in both leadership and direct patient care, Suzie has held various pivotal roles, including Director of Nursing, Department Manager, House Supervisor, Charge Nurse, Resource Nurse, and educator. Her multifaceted experience allows her to navigate the complexities of healthcare with skill and compassion, ensuring that patients receive the highest quality of care.

One of Suzie's notable contributions includes her instrumental role in developing and ensuring compliance with COVID-19 Mitigation Plans. Her efforts were vital in maintaining patient safety and promoting public health during that challenging time. Suzie is committed to restoring and promoting patient health while maintaining accountability for patient care outcomes and customer satisfaction.

Suzie's academic journey is equally impressive. She graduated with an Associate of Science in Registered Nursing from Walla Walla Community College, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University. She further advanced her education with a Master of Science in Nursing and a Doctorate in Nursing from Walden University, where she attained the Leadership Achievement Award.

An active member of the American Nurses Association, Suzie is passionate about advocating for the nursing profession and promoting competency-based education. She believes in fostering ongoing employee development to facilitate continuous professional growth within healthcare teams.

Suzie attributes her success to her unwavering commitment to continuous learning and professional development. She believes that staying highly educated and informed is essential to providing the best possible care and leadership in healthcare. Her dedication to expanding her knowledge ensures she can adapt to industry advancements and uphold the highest standards.

Suzie Wright stands as a beacon of excellence in nursing, demonstrating that dedication, education, and compassion are key to making a meaningful impact in patient care and hospital operations. Her commitment to nursing exemplifies the standards and values that define the profession.

