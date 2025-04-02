403
Death Toll From South Korean Wildfires Rises To 31
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from South Korea's worst-ever wildfires that ravaged the southeastern regions until last week has increased to 31, authorities said Wednesday.
The interior ministry said one person who sustained serious injuries from wildfires in North Gyeongsang Province died during treatment, raising the total number of fatalities to 31. Eight others were seriously injured and 36 sustained minor injuries.
The wildfires damaged 4,015 houses, 1,914 agricultural and livestock facilities, seven temples and 986 other structures. Roughly 48,000 hectares of woodland in 11 regions were scorched, displacing 3,307 people.
South Korea is reeling from the worst forest fires in its history, sparking calls for national reforms to better address such disasters, which have been exacerbated in recent years by mountainous terrain, strong winds, and climate change.
