Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Veolia's Jim Sullivan Talks Industry Trends And 2025 Vision

2025-04-02 01:36:51
(MENAFN- 3BL) Sean Grady featured Jim Sullivan, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, on a recent episode of The Environmental Transformation Podcast to talk about how Jim's expertise has helped shape the sustainability strategy and vision at Veolia North America .

Since July 2024, Jim has supported the actualization of our Environmental Solutions & Services strategy and the execution of the business plan by leading the commercial operations group along with business development, marketing and mergers and acquisitions.

In this episode, Jim dives into details about key industry trends, including the challenges and strategies around managing PFAS , regulatory shifts, leveraging AI and data analytics for improved customer experience and the critical role of mergers and acquisitions in expanding Veolia's environmental capabilities.

Catch the full conversation here.

