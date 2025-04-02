Griffith Foods Celebrates Black History Month 2025

MENAFN - 3BL) In support of Black History Month, Griffith Foods is honored to have sponsored the 2025 Black Creativity Gala at the Museum of Science and Industry, celebrating Black innovators and artists.

This inspiring event showcases creativity, culture, and groundbreaking talent through the Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition. We take pride in supporting initiatives that promote diversity and innovation, and we're excited to be part of a future where both thrive.

To learn more about the event, visit:

Our Sustainability Journey

At Griffith Foods, we are committed to driving positive impact through a regenerative mindset. Sustainability is connected to everything we do as a business, and by 2030, we are dedicated to significantly improving the future with a singular sustainable business strategy that we call our 2030 Aspirations. To learn more about Griffith Foods and its current sustainability efforts, visit them online and download the 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Griffith Foods

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

