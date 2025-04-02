Strider Education Foundation Commemorates All Kids Bike Day And Sets Goals For The Future For Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Celebration Features Program Activations on Either Side of the Country with Support from Yamaha and The HDR Foundation

Rapid City, South Dakota, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Strider Education Foundation Commemorates All Kids Bike Day and Sets Goals for Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program

The Celebration Features Program Activations on Either Side of the Country with Support from Yamaha and The HDR Foundation

RAPID CITY, S.D. – April 2, 2025 – The Strider Education Foundation commemorated All Kids Bike Day on March 28, with celebratory program activations across the nation and Governors in North and South Dakota issuing proclamations commending the organization and its Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program.

All Kids Bike Day is recognized annually as the day Strider Education Foundation received its nonprofit status and began its work of giving every child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in school.

In honoring All Kids Bike Day, North Dakota governor Kelly Armstrong proclaimed:“Learning to ride promotes confidence, independence and lifelong physical activity and helps combat the serious health problems facing children today including obesity and chronic disease. North Dakota became the first state in the nation to implement the All Kids Bike program statewide to expand access to biking education, ensuring all children, regardless of background or ability, can experience the benefits and joy of riding a bike.”

In the last 7 years, All Kids Bike has achieved numerous milestones, including:



Implementing its Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program in 1,650 elementary schools across all 50 United States

Helping more than 160,000 children learn to ride in the 2024-2025 school year

Ensuring more than 1 million children will learn to ride in the next 10 years with the programs in place Facilitating statewide implementation in North Dakota, guaranteeing every kindergartener in the state will learn how to ride a bike in school and inspiring governors across the country to do the same

“On All Kids Bike Day, we thank all our donors, partners, school administrators, and educators for the crucial role they've played in our success,” said Lisa Weyer, executive director of the Strider Education Foundation.“We also look to the future with great ambition to expand into 5,000 schools by 2030 and facilitate statewide implementation in at least five more states, so we can ensure that thousands more children will learn how to ride a bike in kindergarten.”

In celebration of All Kids Bike Day, 6 schools received the Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program, on both sides of the country thanks to support from HDR Foundation and the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative . As a result, more than 600 kindergarteners began learning the life-long skill of riding a bike.

In the East, HDR Foundation funded All Kids Bike programs at Carlin Springs, Abingdon Elementary School, and Randolph Elementary School in Arlington, VA and Yamaha supported Hiawassee Elementary School in Orlando, FL. On the West Coast, Yamaha delivered bikes to South Tamarind Elementary School in Fontana, CA as part of its BLU CRU Invitational event and HDR supported a program activation at Madison Elementary School in Pasadena, CA.

For more information about All Kids Bike, to donate, or to submit an application for a school to receive the program, please visit AllKidsBike.org .

# # #

ABOUT ALL KIDS BIKE

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program launched in 2018 with a simple mission: to give every child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in school. The comprehensive program includes teacher training and certification, complete curriculum with lesson plans, games and activities, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully adjustable student helmets, an instructor bike with pedal conversion kit and helmet, two rolling storage racks, and access to a resource portal with live support for the life of the program. Supported by the Strider Education Foundation, All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Programs are active in over 1,600 schools across all 50 states, teaching more than 160,000 kids to ride each year and over 1 million kids throughout the 10-year lifespan of the programs already in place. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Strider Education Foundation/All Kids Bike

605-956-3877

...

Attachments



Yamaha Delivers Bikes to South Tamarind Elementary School on All Kids Bike Day HDR Foundation Gives Bikes to Madison Elementary School in Pasadena, CA

CONTACT: Nichole Buchholz Strider Education Foundation - All Kids Bike 6054307386 ...