GOGO Charters Prepares Daily Service In Two New Regions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Building off the success of two recent launch announcements in Texas and the Midwest, GOGO Charters is now laying the foundation for two additional service networks to be. These two multidirectional networks will pass through numerous cultural hubs, University towns and international destinations, providing daily service options to millions of potential customers.

These new routes will intersect: Athens, GA; Atlanta, GA; Auburn, AL; Chattanooga, TN; Charlotte, NC; Columbia, SC; Daytona Beach, FL; Gainesville, FL; Jacksonville, FL; Kissimmee, FL; Lakeland, FL; Montgomery, AL; Nashville, TN; Ocala, FL; Orlando, FL; St. Petersburg, FL; and Tampa, FL.

Network Routes & Transfer Locations:

Atlanta, GA <> Charlotte, SC



Atlanta, GA: The Connally Hotel Downtown Atlanta (54 Peachtree Street SW, Atlanta, GA, 30303)

Athens, GA: Hyatt Place Athens Downtown (412 N Thomas St Athens, GA 30601)

Columbia, SC: Hilton Columbia Center (924 Senate St Columbia, SC 29201) Charlotte, NC: Residence Inn Charlotte City Center (220 E Trade St Unit 1400 Charlotte, NC 28202)

Atlanta, GA <> Montgomery, AL



Atlanta, GA: The Connally Hotel Downtown Atlanta (54 Peachtree Street SW, Atlanta, GA, 30303)

Auburn, AL: The Graduate Auburn (202 W Magnolia Ave Auburn, AL 36830) Montgomery, AL: Renaissance Montgomery Convention Center (201 Tallapoosa St Montgomery, AL 36104)

Atlanta, GA <> Nashville, TN



Atlanta, GA: The Connally Hotel Downtown Atlanta (54 Peachtree Street SW, Atlanta, GA, 30303)

Chattanooga, TN: Chattanooga Marriott Convention Center (2 Carter St Chattanooga, TN 37402) Nashville, TN: AC Hotel Nashville (410 Rep John Lewis Way S Nashville, TN 37203)

Orlando, FL <> St. Petersburg, FL



Orlando, FL: AC Hotel Orlando (333 S Garland Ave Orlando, FL 32801)

Celebration, FL: Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs (1850 Hotel Plaza Blvd Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830)

Lakeland, FL: SpringHill Suites Lakeland (511 W Lime St Lakeland, FL 33815)

Tampa, FL: SpringHill Suites Tampa Downtown (1105 N Tampa St Tampa, FL 33602) St. Petersburg, FL: AC Hotel St. Petersburg (110 Second St N Saint Petersburg, FL 33701)

Orlando, FL <> Jacksonville, FL



Orlando, FL: AC Hotel Orlando (333 S Garland Ave Orlando, FL 32801)

Daytona Beach, FL: Fairfield Inn & Suites Daytona Beach Speedway (1820 Checkered Flag Blvd Daytona Beach, FL 32114) Jacksonville, FL: Marriott Jacksonville Downtown (245 Water St Jacksonville, FL 32202)

Orlando, FL <> Gainesville, FL



Orlando, FL: AC Hotel Orlando (333 S Garland Ave Orlando, FL 32801)

Ocala, FL: Hilton Garden Inn Ocala (120 E Silver Springs Blvd Ocala, FL 34470) Gainesville, FL: AC Hotel Gainesville (151 NW 14th St Gainesville, FL 32603)

* Service to begin late 2025; Routes subject to change

Fares will start as low as $10 and will vary based on trip length and availability. To learn more about individual city routes and transfer locations, please visit our city pages: Atlanta , Charlotte , Gainesville , Jacksonville , Montgomery , Nashville , Orlando & St. Petersburg .

Passengers riding with GOGO Charters can expect an elevated travel experience with modern buses offering amenities including plush reclining seats, Wi-Fi, and onboard restrooms. GOGO Charters' mobile app simplifies booking, provides real-time trip tracking, and delivers e-tickets for secure and convenient bookings. With daily departures, cost-effective pricing, and a focus on sustainability, GOGO Charters is redefining the regional transportation industry.

Throughout 2025 and 2026, GOGO Charters will introduce several new routes across American cities, establishing a nationwide network of interconnected Charter Bus Routes. Visit us at GOGOCharters and follow our journey @GOGOCharters.

About GOGO Charters:

GOGO Charters is a leading provider of luxury charter bus and minibus transportation services, connecting cities and communities across the U.S. through upscale, reliable, and environmentally friendly travel solutions. From corporate and educational trips, to leisure travel and intercity routes, GOGO Charters is committed to delivering high-quality, luxury experiences that strengthen regional ties and support economic growth. For more information, visit GOGOCharters or download the new GOGO Charters app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store .

