Versasec

Versasec Announces A New Chapter In Credential Management Development

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Versasec , a global leader in smartcard and credential management for organizations, released its latest version, 7.0, marking a new chapter for the company. vSEC:CMS Version 7.0 represents the launch of a mature FIDO credential management system.“As the seventh major version of our credential management system, vSEC:CMS, it represents a significant achievement in its development, and at the same time, we're eager to continue building on our success. We are excited about all 7.0 feature sets will bring to our customers: performance tuning, updated architecture, new interfaces, and powerful automation features. This is our best version yet and is available now!” stated Joakim Thorén, CEO at Versasec. To download a 7.0 evaluation version, visit: products/product-registration/ .Today, password reset issues convert into annual company losses. Bloomberg reported ,“For an organization of 15,000 employees, this would mean productivity losses of $5.2 million each year.” With Versasec's software, organizations can plan a scalable transition to phishing-resistant authentication, moving away from passwords.Versasec's vSEC:CMS version 7.0 highlights include Multiple Passkeys Enrollment. With this feature, IT administrators can generate passkeys simultaneously for more than two different IdPs. With this new feature, the Sweden-based company looks to accelerate FIDO2 passkey enterprise adoption of modern MFA and raise cyber defenses.Companies looking to upgrade their security with hardware-bound passkeys and manage them with Versasec have a choice of seven different leading identity providers (IdPs), with more on the horizon. IdPs include trusted companies like Entrust, Microsoft, and Thales.For organizations implementing PIV hardware authenticators, Versasec surpasses the industry standard by bringing Four Plus PIV Certificate Support with 7.0. The industry PIV standard for hardware token manufacturers is four certificates. However, with tokens starting to support more than four certificates, Versasec is raising its credential management capability so that organizations can manage the certificates in their PIV tokens and smart cards.The new version brings multiple features focused on speeding up the lifecycle of credential management, from easing the administrator's experience to changes to health status messages to interface tweaks. For a complete description of the vSEC:CMS 7.0 version, visit: blog/7-0-a-mature-fido-credential-management/

Gabriela Peralta

Versasec LLC

+1 855-655-6281

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.