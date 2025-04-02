BCG CEO Christoph Schweizer Reelected To A Second Term As Firm Achieves 10% Growth In 2024 And Record Revenue

Worldwide Revenue Reached Record $13.5 Billion in 2024

BOSTON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG) today announced the reelection of CEO Christoph Schweizer to a second four-year term, in a direct vote of BCG's more than 2,000 managing directors and partners.

BCG has reported 10% global revenue growth, rising to $13.5 billion in 2024 from $12.3 billion in 2023, marking its 21st consecutive year of growth. BCG grew in all regions and in all industry practice areas, with global headcount rising to 33,000 by the end of 2024.

Schweizer's Continued Leadership and Vision

Since assuming the CEO role in 2021, Schweizer has driven BCG's growth, expanding BCG's consulting team every year. His second term begins on October 1, 2025.

"I am honored to continue leading BCG through this dynamic period," said Schweizer. "Companies in all parts of the world are exposed to significant macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. In addition, it is evident that AI has started to impact every industry. We are working with many leading companies to help them scale their use of AI and achieve the financial returns they aspire to. And we support many clients to control what they can control, especially managing their cost base and overall efficiency. I look forward to building on our strong momentum in the years to come."

BCG's AI Impact for Clients

The firm's tech build and design division, BCG X, comprises more than 3,000 experts focused on integrating AI into business solutions.

BCG's investment in AI has been a key driver of the firm's recent growth. AI-related advisory services accounted for around 20% of total revenue in 2024 and are projected to continue to grow significantly. BCG has strengthened its leading position in AI transformation, collaborating with global technology leaders-including Anthropic, AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, OpenAI, Salesforce, SAP, and others.

"Clients are rapidly shifting from AI exploration to full-scale implementation-unlocking new levels of productivity, speed, and growth. At BCG, we've spent more than a decade building world-class AI capabilities across people, technology, and partnerships. We view this early and sustained investment as a significant competitive advantage. We're helping clients transform functions like pricing, marketing, and customer service while increasingly supporting clients also in very technical areas like R&D and engineering and software development with AI at the core," said Schweizer.

BCG is delivering major AI-driven transformation programs with some of the world's biggest companies, including L'Oréal , BMW , IBM and New York Life .

Helping Clients Transform in a Turbulent World

To help clients navigate global economic fluctuations and geopolitical challenges, BCG launched its new Center for Geopolitics in June 2024. Working closely with BCG's functional practice areas, the firm is supporting clients on scenario-planning, supply chain optimization, and risk mitigation.

BCG has seen strong demand for strategic cost management, helping clients go beyond one-off cost reduction to become sustainably leaner and stronger throughout their enterprises.

In addition, BCG sees potential for more M&A and post-merger integration work in the second half of 2025, as the state of the economy and impacts from policy decisions become clearer.

Looking Ahead

"BCG is well-positioned for continued growth," said Schweizer. "We will continue to invest ahead of the curve to offer clients leading edge capabilities. I am proud to continue to lead BCG as we help clients navigate this era of unprecedented complexity and opportunity."

Media Contact:

Brian Bannister

[email protected]

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

