WTW’S Towers Watson Announces New Health, Wealth & Career Leadership Appointments



Imran Qureshi succeeds retiring Marco Boschetti as Global Retirement Leader

Emory Todd succeeds Qureshi as Integrated & Global Solutions Leader, globally

Michelle Acciavatti succeeds Todd as North America Health, Wealth & Career Leader Additionally, Rick Sherwood succeeds Acciavatti as Midwest Leader across WTW.

NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company (NASDAQ: WTW), has today announced new appointments on its Health, Wealth & Career (HWC) leadership team following the retirement of Marco Boschetti as Global Leader of Retirement.

Imran Qureshi will take over from Boschetti as Retirement business leader on April 2. Emory Todd will succeed Qureshi as the Integrated & Global Solutions (IGS) business leader and Michelle Acciavatti will replace Todd as North America HWC Leader.

Qureshi brings more than 25 years of client and leadership experience to the Retirement business. With an actuarial background and extensive multinational work, he understands the environment and opportunities for organizations in the retirement space. Qureshi will continue to hold his role as WTW's North America geography leader and sit on the company's executive team.

Todd, who has also been with WTW for more than 25 years, has held consultancy and leadership roles in the Work & Rewards business, served as the HWC growth leader for North America and led the company's U.S. West region. He will bring his deep knowledge of client issues and his natural ability to make connections across HWC businesses to the IGS leadership position.

Acciavatti, who is an actuary and has been with WTW for more than 30 years, has held client relationship manager and leadership roles, most recently as WTW's Midwest Region Leader. As North America HWC Leader, Acciavatti will be responsible for driving revenue growth across the geography, bringing new solutions to market and ensuring clients benefit from the full value of HWC insights and offerings.

Rick Sherwood will succeed Acciavatti as WTW's Midwest Region leader alongside his role as North America leader of the IGS business. Sherwood will bring his track record of growing client relationships to his dual role where he will support both market growth in the Midwest and growth of the IGS business in North America.

Qureshi, Todd and Acciavatti are based in the U.S. and will all serve on the HWC Global Leadership team, reporting to Julie Gebauer, President of Health, Wealth & Career.

“We are grateful to Marco for leading the Retirement business into a new era that combines DB and DC services. We'll see his legacy of integrity and intelligence in our clients' success and colleagues' careers for years to come,” said Gebauer.“And we are delighted to have Imran, Emory, Michelle and Rick extend their natural leadership skills, deep experience and visions for what is next to their new roles.”

