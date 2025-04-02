Object Mount For Macos Launches At NAB 2025, Booth #SL8216

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Object Mount delivers highly responsive, POSIX-compliant file system access to content residing in cloud or on-premise object storage platforms, without changing the data format. As a result, creative professionals can instantly access content on any S3-compatible or blob object storage service, as if they were working with familiar file storage systems. This transforms the accessibility and impact of object storage for technical and non-technical professionals alike.

Object Mount is available for users of any cloud platform or on-premise object storage vendor. It is universally compatible and does not require any data migration or format conversion. "Object Mount greatly simplifies post-production cloud workflows, allowing creators to collaborate and edit content directly from buckets. It also allows users to access media archives in object storage directly from their file systems-no pre-staging, no delays. We're proud to demo Object Mount at NAB 2025 and share how it redefines cloud-based media workflows," said Colby Winegar, CEO, Storj.

Object Mount allows creative and technical professionals to use their S3 storage bucket as a media hub – transforming object storage into a single source of truth for collaborating with:



Blazing-fast ingest – Move media from set to cloud fast, without bottlenecks or delays with simple drag and drop.

High-Performance online cloud editing – Edit raw files directly from on-premise or cloud storage, without costly pre-staging.

Cloud-centric collaboration – Work with global teams in real time, directly from the cloud S3 bucket.

Seamless app integration – Bring editing, transcoding, and workflow automation directly to the content. Smart archiving & cost efficiency – Optimize storage costs while ensuring always-on accessibility for media assets.

"Object Mount simply and powerfully overcomes a previously unmet need in the industry's transition to more collaborative and remote workflows. The ability to stream right from cloud object storage without intermediaries delivers a new paradigm in media workflows. Instead of constantly moving files, creative teams now can work directly from cloud archives as if they were shared storage-unlocking real-time collaboration without traditional bottlenecks," said Nick Soper, Tyrell.

Object Mount allows broadcasting, post production, VFX and ad agency professionals to work faster and more easily with a drag-and-drop, plug-and-play approach. It requires no additional configuration and doesn't have a proprietary format that locks in users like other file management systems. This democratizes data service, giving users more freedom, flexibility and speed. The product is capable of ultra-high throughput, and adapts to a range of workflow and caching requirements.

