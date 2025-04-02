Pipe17 Launches On AWS Marketplace

Order Operations leader simplifies access to meet enterprises' evolving order management needs

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pipe17, a leading provider of AI-native Order Operations solutions to brands, retailers, 3PLs and wholesalers, today announced that its products are now available on AWS Marketplace. By leveraging Pipe17 on AWS, commerce businesses can extend functionality, make quicker decisions, and provide a more seamless and consistent experience for customers."Commerce is a cyclical industry so timing on purchases can be critical to success," said Tim Morse, Senior Vice President, Partnerships and Business Development, Pipe17. "With Pipe17's availability on AWS Marketplace, we're able to give our customers greater flexibility, which is essential for business growth and opportunities."Benefits to Pipe17 customers include:*Streamlined procurement and deployment: customers can quickly find, buy, and implement Pipe17 directly from their AWS account, reducing procurement complexity and accelerating time-to-market.*Simplified billing and cost management: consolidated billing with AWS makes it easier to manage software contracts alongside other AWS services.*Enhanced security and compliance: all software offerings on AWS Marketplace undergo a security and compliance review by AWS, ensuring reduced risk of vulnerabilities and compliance issues while leveraging the robust infrastructure of AWS.With its true composability –– proven by the cloud-native, component-based, and tech-agnostic features –– Pipe17 enables customers to innovate at scale and deliver an efficient, seamless order processing experience to their customers. The availability of Pipe17 through the AWS Marketplace enables customers to streamline their commerce investments, and leverage the unmatched reliability and security of AWS to meet their ecommerce needs.Learn more about Pipe17 on AWS Marketplace here.About Pipe17Pipe17 Inc. provides AI-Powered Order Operations solutions for modern merchants, wholesalers and fulfillment service providers. Based in Seattle, Washington, Pipe17's innovative combination of AI powered order orchestration and end-to-end visibility powered by a tech-enabled partner network of more than 300 selling, fulfillment and back office partners, lets businesses process more orders from more channels efficiently, dramatically reduce inventory and fulfillment costs and keep their promises to their customers.

