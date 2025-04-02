Edward Jones Recognized As 2025 100 Best Companies To Work For® By Fortune® Magazine And Great Place To Work®

ST. LOUIS, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones has once again been recognized as one of the nation's top workplaces, earning a spot on the 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list by Great Place To Work ® and Fortune ® magazine. This year, the firm ranked 24, reaffirming our commitment to fostering a supportive, purpose-driven workplace.

Each year, Great Place To Work surveys more than 500,000 employees from companies across the country, evaluating key factors that define a great workplace - including trust, career development, well-being and company culture. Edward Jones' recognition is a testament to our dedication to being a people-first workplace, where associates are given the tools and opportunities to make a meaningful impact.

"At Edward Jones, we believe that when our associates feel valued, supported and empowered, they can make the greatest impact on our clients, communities and each other," said Suzan McDaniel, Chief Human Resources Officer. "We're honored by this recognition, which reflects our ongoing commitment to foster a workplace driven by our purpose and focused on our associates' experience, development and well-being. Personal growth is the foundation of our success as teammates and colleagues and helps us unlock our full potential as a firm."

Over the past year, Edward Jones has continued to invest in our people and our mission, achieving key milestones that reflect the firm's long-term vision, supporting associates in every stage of their careers. The firm has expanded resources that foster professional growth, personal well-being and connection, ensuring associates have access to the tools and support they need to thrive.

The investment comes to life through a range of initiatives that equip associates to grow their careers and stay connected in a dynamic work environment, including:



Ed – the firm's personalized learning platform that provides access to more than 40 industry-recognized designations and skill-building opportunities.

JonesStart – an onboarding program that pairs new home office hires with a peer mentor for their first six months, helping them acclimate and succeed in their roles. Day of Development – a firmwide learning event that brings together thousands of associates for skill-building, leadership development and professional growth.

The firm has introduced new digital tools and other workplace solutions that enable greater flexibility and connectivity, ensuring associates have the resources they need to collaborate and succeed in an evolving work environment. By continually investing in these initiatives, including comprehensive health and wellness benefits, leadership development programs and professional designation opportunities, Edward Jones remains committed to building a workplace where associates feel engaged, supported and positioned for long-term success.

This forward-looking mindset also extends to how the firm anticipates the changing needs of our clients, colleagues and communities. Over the past several years, Edward Jones has evolved significantly - creating more flexibility and choice for our financial advisors in how they build and run their practices, investing $1.5 billion in new technology, and expanding our services to include comprehensive financial planning, sustainable investing options and an enhanced suite of offerings for high-net-worth investors. Additionally, our Financial Fitness program has reached more than 1 million learners, enhancing financial literacy and resilience.

Today, Edward Jones serves more than 9 million clients across North America through a network of more than 20,000 financial advisors and 25,000 client support team professionals. We are continuing to focus on delivering even more value and creating a better experience for everyone we serve - ensuring we continue to attract and retain talent as an employer of choice for financial advisors and home office associates.

As Edward Jones continues to evolve, the firm's dedication to empowering associates, fostering a workplace where they can thrive, and strengthening its impact on clients and communities remains at the heart of its purpose.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

To select the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work® analyzed survey responses of over 500,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. The survey contained 60 employee experience questions. Companies also submitted essays about their workplace benefits and employee support programs. Read the full methodology .

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work ® is a global leader in workplace culture, helping organizations create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience. The company offers recognition and tools to help leaders and organizations elevate their employer brands, capture and understand employee experiences, build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee.

About Fortune

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading North American financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 20,000 financial advisors throughout North America serve more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.2 trillion in client assets under care as of December 31, 2024. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at , and its recruiting website is . Member SIPC.

2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, published April 2025, research by Great Places to Work, data as of July 2024. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the rating. ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

SOURCE Edward Jones

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED