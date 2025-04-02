The Menda Family’S Investment Blueprint: Building For The Next Century

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RMZ grows its investment footprint across sectors with its diversified strategy

MUMBAI, India and LONDON and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The landscape of private capital is undergoing a profound transformation. As institutional investors grapple with volatile markets, rising interest rates, and evolving asset allocation strategies, a new generation of long-term investment platforms is emerging-those that build, own, and operate assets rather than simply allocate capital.

At the forefront of this shift is RMZ, one of the largest privately held alternative asset owners globally, founded and led by Raj Menda and Manoj Menda . Over the past two decades, RMZ has grown from its real estate roots into a diversified multi-sector investment platform encompassing alternative assets, urban transformation, infrastructure, and high-growth thematic investments.“We are not passive investors-we are creators of long-term value,” said Manoj Menda, Co-Chair of RMZ's Supervisory Board.“The best investment platforms are those that don't just allocate capital but actively shape industries and define market cycles.”

A New Model for Private Investment: Beyond Family Offices and Traditional Funds

Unlike conventional family offices, which primarily serve as capital allocators, RMZ Corp operates as a fully integrated investment ecosystem.

Rather than relying on a family office structure, RMZ's unique model enables it to directly build, own, and manage investment platforms across alternative assets, infrastructure , and real estate . This distinction offers RMZ a significant advantage in capital deployment, operational efficiency, and risk management.



Direct Ownership of Investment Platforms: Unlike external fund managers, RMZ controls every stage of the investment lifecycle.

Institutional-Grade Investment Teams: RMZ's dedicated teams in infrastructure, public markets, and thematic investments operate at the level of a global alternative asset manager. Agility in Capital Allocation: RMZ's ability to move seamlessly across sectors and geographies ensures consistent outperformance across investment cycles.

“Our model ensures that we are never dependent on external managers to execute our vision,” said Raj Menda, Co-Chair of RMZ's Supervisory Board.

Strategic Capital Deployment: Thematic Investing for the Future

The next decade of wealth creation will be shaped by infrastructure expansion, urban transformation, and technology-driven investments. RMZ has positioned itself to capitalize on these shifts by building a proprietary investment framework focusing on:



Infrastructure & Digital Expansion: With global infrastructure investment needs projected to exceed $94 trillion by 2040 (World Bank), RMZ is targeting opportunities in urban transformation, energy transition, and next-generation logistics hubs. Luxury & Experiential Real Assets: As high-net-worth individuals shift spending from assets to experiences (Bain & Co. 2025), RMZ is investing in premium hospitality, entertainment, and lifestyle developments.

“Capital flows are being redefined,” said Manoj Menda.“The best investment firms will not simply follow trends; they will build the next generation of transformative assets.”

Why RMZ's Investment Model Outperforms Traditional Funds

RMZ's ability to build and own its investments, rather than acting as a limited partner in external funds, provides clear advantages:



No Constraints of External Mandates: Unlike private equity funds, RMZ is not constrained by short-term exit timelines or predefined mandates.

Customized Investment Structures: RMZ's direct investment model allows it to structure deals for maximum return and risk-adjusted capital efficiency. Sustained Wealth Creation: By retaining ownership of its assets, RMZ ensures that investments continue to generate value across multiple economic cycles.

“Wealth preservation is about adaptability,” said Raj Menda.“The ability to manage capital across cycles, without the restrictions of third-party fund structures, is what sets RMZ apart.”

With its significant investment scale, RMZ is redefining what it means to be a privately held, influential investment firm.

“We are shaping the future of alternative investments-not just for today but for the next century,” said Manoj Menda.

CONTACT: Contact: +91 80 400 04000