Hint Health Announces Hint Summit 2025 At Rosettafest, Uniting DPC With The Future Of Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hint Summit is back-and more connected than ever! This year, Hint Health is taking its flagship event to the next level, bringing Hint Summit 2025 to RosettaFest August 24-27 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO.

This marks a major milestone in expanding the reach of Direct Care within the broader healthcare ecosystem. At Hint Summit 2025, clinicians will network and collaborate directly with the benefits advisors, plan sponsors, and healthcare innovators who are driving the transformation of the US healthcare system.“This is a pivotal moment for DPC,” Zak Holdsworth, CEO & Co-Founder of Hint Health, said.“By joining RosettaFest, we're amplifying our impact, making DPC more visible than ever, and helping clinicians connect with the brokers and employers integrating direct care into health plans. If you're in DPC, this is a must-attend event.”

DPC's Growing Impact on Healthcare

Direct Primary Care has been a proven model for lowering healthcare costs while improving access to care. Now, it's becoming a cornerstone of forward-thinking employer health plans. With over five million employee lives supported through Health Rosetta's advisor network, the adoption of direct care is no longer a niche movement-it's a scalable solution transforming healthcare. In Hint's recent data claims analysis 1, DPC reduced healthcare spending by an average of:



15-25% in overall healthcare costs for employers and organizations

40% fewer emergency room visits

20% fewer inpatient hospital admissions 66% lower specialist utilization

These significant savings are a testament to the power of early intervention, proactive primary care, and stronger patient-clinician relationships. By removing the complexities of fee-for-service insurance reimbursement, DPC clinicians can spend more time with patients, provide comprehensive care, and reduce unnecessary medical expenses.

A Breakout Event for the Direct Care Movement

For those awaiting Hint Health's next major event, Hint Summit at RosettaFest is here! Attendees will gain exclusive insights into:



Employer Health Plan Integration : Learn how leading companies are embedding DPC into benefits packages.

Hands-On Growth Strategies : Get actionable tools for expanding your practice, working with employers, and scaling your impact through Growth Bootcamp Sessions.

New Data and DPC Trends : Explore fresh insights on where the DPC movement has been and where it's headed.

Community-Driven Collaboration : Connect with top DPC clinicians, benefits advisors, and health plan innovators shaping the future of care. Exclusive Keynotes and Panels : Zak Holdsworth will share his vision for U.S. Healthcare 2.0, alongside deep-dive sessions on direct care business growth, clinical excellence, and policy advancements.

"RosettaFest brings together the vanguard of healthcare transformation, and we're thrilled to welcome Hint Summit as a centerpiece of our 2025 event," said Dave Chase, Co-Founder of Health Rosetta.“DPC is no longer being bolted onto traditional plans-it's the foundation of world-class health solutions. This collaboration is a defining moment in healthcare's shift toward value, access, and sustainability.”

Expanding DPC's Reach: Bringing More Clinicians into the DPC Movement

As demand for fee-for-service alternatives skyrockets, more clinicians are exploring DPC as a pathway to autonomy, financial sustainability, and better patient outcomes. Hint Summit at RosettaFest 2025 is about breaking down silos and bringing direct care into the broader conversation-uniting DPC and specialty care providers with the employers, advisors, and innovators shaping the next era of healthcare. Whether you're launching a new practice, scaling an established one, or exploring direct care for the first time, this event is your opportunity to connect, collaborate, and influence the movement.

“DPC is no longer on the fringes-it's a proven model that's rapidly gaining traction with employers, patients, and policymakers,” says Beth Holmes, Head of Hint Connect.“This event is a launchpad for clinicians ready to build or grow a thriving practice.”

With Hint Summit 2025 taking place within RosettaFest, this year's attendees will also benefit from cross-disciplinary discussions, broader networking, and access to industry-wide innovations beyond the DPC track.

For clinicians, partners, and industry professionals eager to be part of Hint Summit 2025 at RosettaFest, visit and follow Hint on social media.

About Hint Health

Hint Health is the leading digital health company dedicated to supporting the growth and success of the Direct Primary Care (DPC) movement. With a mission to power direct care and make it the new standard, Hint's technology powers thousands of clinics and networks across the nation providing care for over a million members. Hint also produces Hint Summit , the leading DPC innovation conference and supports Hint Connect , a curated national network of independent DPC clinics.

Founded in 2013 by Zak Holdsworth and Graham Melcher, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more visit hint.com .

