Vaneck Sets Sights On BNB ETF In Latest Delaware Trust Filing

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The leading index provider VanEck has filed for a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on the cryptocurrency Binance Coin (BNB). The ETF, proposed in collaboration with Delaware Trust Company, is set to track the performance of BNB, a widely used token on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

VanEck's decision to create an ETF centered around BNB reflects the growing interest in cryptocurrencies and the need for diverse investment options in the digital asset space. The BNB ETF aims to provide investors with exposure to BNB's price movements without the need to directly hold the underlying asset.

By partnering with Delaware Trust Company, VanEck hopes to enhance the credibility and reliability of the BNB ETF. Delaware Trust Company's expertise in investment management and financial services is expected to strengthen the ETF's position in the market and attract more institutional investors looking to gain exposure to BNB.

This new development in the ETF market signifies a shift towards embracing cryptocurrencies as legitimate investment options. With VanEck's recent filing, investors now have the opportunity to diversify their portfolios with exposure to BNB's performance through a regulated and transparent investment vehicle.

Overall, the VanEck BNB ETF, in collaboration with Delaware Trust Company, aims to provide investors with a convenient and regulated way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market while mitigating some of the risks associated with direct cryptocurrency investments.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.