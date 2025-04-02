Kiren Rijiju Tables Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 In Parliament. Top Updates

MENAFN - Live Mint) Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on April 2 moved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as proposed by Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for consideration in the Lok Sabha.

“The government and the JPC received several memoranda, and suggestions from stakeholders and experts on Waqf Bill,” Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha.

Amid loud opposition in the Parliament, he added that the government is“not going to interfere in any religious institution” and blasted the Opposition , saying,“You tried to mislead people on issues which are not part of Waqf Bill.”



Kiren Rijiju moved two bills The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 & The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha for consideration and passing.

After presenting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on April 2, Kiren Rijiju said this bill is not new. “This bill, which we are discussing, is not new. The history of this bill dates back to pre-Independence in 1913 when the 'Mussalman WLateaqf Validating Act' was passed. In 1923, the 'Mussalman Waqf Act' was brought in which accounting and transparency were in focus. After Independence, in 1954, Waqf Act was incorporated. State Waqf Board was included in this Waqf Act, 1954,” he said.



Defending the bill, Kiren Rijiju said:“In case we don't bring this bill, Parliament building, airport...were being claimed as waqf property...” “Changes made in Waqf law by UPA govt gave it overriding effect over other statutes, hence new amendments were required,” the minister claimed.

Minister Kiren Rijiju first introduced the Bill in August last year, after which it was referred to a JPC for further scrutiny. On February 27, the JPC cleared 14 amendments moved by the members of the BJP or its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The new draft of the Waqf bill, presented in Parliament today, reportedly incorporates all 25 recommendations made by the JPC in what will now be known as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.