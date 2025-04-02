Attendees having a great time at WANTED Woman Live!

Special Moment at WANTED Woman Live on the beach

Women standing to show gratitude for WANTED Woman Live event

A powerful 3-day reset in South Florida for high-achieving women ready to release overwhelm, reconnect with self, and create space for lasting love.

- Coach CassHOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Early Bird Tickets Now Open for WANTED Woman Live 2025-The Signature 3-Day Experience for High-Achieving Women Ready to Make Space for LoveSouth Florida - Early bird tickets are now available for WANTED Woman Live 2025, a transformational 3-day experience created by nationally recognized love coach, author, and speaker Dr. Casandra“Coach Cass” Henriquez. Happening October 3–5, 2025 in sunny South Florida, this one-of-a-kind weekend is for accomplished women who are ready to remove the“strong friend” mask, reconnect with their truth, and finally make space for real, lasting love.At the heart of this event is the meaning behind WANTED: Women Achieving New Triumphs Every Day-a powerful call to live fully, love boldly, and stop settling.This Isn't a Conference-It's a ResetWANTED Woman Live is intentionally curated to help women rest, reflect, and realign-creating space for clarity in love without the pressure to be“on” all the time. The experience includes:Live love coaching with Coach CassHealing workshops to uncover and shift deep-rooted love blocksSessions on self-worth, emotional wellness, and modern datingA space to recharge through sisterhood, movement, and meaningful connectionA supportive, aligned community of women who get it“This weekend isn't about fixing you-it's about remembering who you are when you're not performing or pleasing,” says Coach Cass.“We create space for joy, softness, and clarity-so you can move forward in love without fear or settling.”Two Signature Moments You Won't Want to Miss💬 The Men's Panel: Real Talk from Quality MenThis powerful panel features emotionally available, relationship-ready men sharing real insight into connection, commitment, and what healthy love looks like. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask meaningful questions and hear honest perspectives, creating clarity and breakthrough around modern relationships.🌊 Sunday Beach Release: Letting Go with IntentionThe weekend closes with a beachside release ceremony-a sacred moment where attendees symbolically let go. With waves as the backdrop and community as support, it's a freeing experience that opens the door to love, peace, and possibility.Why It MattersFollowing a sold-out 2024 experience, demand for this year's event is already rising. Many attendees arrive solo, skeptical, or unsure-and leave renewed, connected, and transformed.“I walked in guarded and left glowing. It was the first time in years I felt truly safe to let go and be myself.”- Nicole M., 2024 Attendee🎥 Watch the 2024 recap video here:Ticket DetailsEarly bird tickets are available now through May 2, 2025, with flexible payment plans to make the experience accessible. Whether you're single, dating, or redefining love on your own terms, WANTED Woman Live is your invitation to reset, realign, and rise.🔗 Reserve your seat today at: WantedWomanLive

Kristina B.

Inspire Many Enterprises LLC

2024 Recap of WANTED Woman Live

