First Public-Private Partnership For I&T In Hong Kong: HKSTP To Co-Invest In Tech Ventures And Drive Global Success Media Outreach Newswire APAC

HKSTP officially launched the fund for the HKSTP Co-Acceleration Programme, Hong Kong's first-ever Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in innovation and technology sector that is managed by a Hong Kong statutory body, a HKSTP subsidiary which is licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to act as an Investment Manager of a Hong Kong Limited Partnership Fund (HKLPF), and announced the first batch of four strategic partners in this partnership.

