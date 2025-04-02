CURVE ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Curve Energy Corp. (the“Company” or“Curve”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ali Mohammed Bakhsh to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Bakhsh brings over four decades of extensive experience in the oil and gas industry, with a distinguished career spanning corporate banking, finance, and joint venture management. He brings unmatched strategic insight to support Curve's expansion across global energy markets.Mr. Bakhsh holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Dallas. He began his career in corporate banking with Saudi American Bank (a Citibank joint venture), where he developed and led financial solutions for large-scale clients. He later joined Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, where he held pivotal roles in sales, marketing, treasury, and joint venture development.Most notably, Mr. Bakhsh was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the multibillion-dollar Saudi Aramco–Sinopec Joint Venture, where he oversaw financial strategy, capital planning, and operational efficiency. His ability to navigate complex cross-border partnerships and mega projects positions him as a valuable strategic partner for Curve's global growth.Currently, Mr. Bakhsh serves as Chairman and Co-founder of Saudi Infovision Consulting, where he advises companies across the Middle East on financial strategy and operational transformation. His prior board appointments across multiple sectors further deepen his contribution to corporate governance and long-term value creation.Peter Joyce, CEO of Curve Energy Corp., stated“We are honored to welcome Mr. Bakhsh to our Board. His unparalleled expertise in finance and joint ventures will be a tremendous asset as we accelerate our growth strategy. His appointment underscores Curve's commitment to strategic leadership and highlights the confidence that respected industry leaders have in our direction, long-term potential, and ability to attract world-class expertise.”Ali Mohammed Bakhsh shared his perspective "The opportunity Curve is building is both timely and transformational. I'm excited to contribute to a company that's innovating at the intersection of energy, technology, and sustainability. I'm pleased to join Curve Energy's Board during such an exciting phase and look forward to supporting the company's long-term success.”About Curve Energy Corp.Curve Energy Corp. is a technology-driven company pioneering advanced green chemistry solutions for the maritime fuel industry and broader energy markets. The company's patented desulfurization technology upgrades Heavy Fuel Oil (HSFO) by removing sulfur, nitrogen, and vanadium, converting it into Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) under near-ambient conditions. Curve's technology eliminates the need for carbon-intensive SMR hydrogen desulfurization, blended fuels, and scrubbers, which operate by spraying exhaust gases with seawater, causing a reaction with sulfur oxides that forms sulfuric acid, which is then discharged into the ocean.Curve's flagship product, Benchmark VLSFO Curve - SRTM (Curve's Straight Run), is engineered to meet both current and anticipated regulatory standards. As global emissions and fuel quality requirements become increasingly stringent, Curve's scalable and environmentally responsible solution offers an industry-leading yield rate, delivering a high-efficiency, low-carbon alternative for maritime and industrial fuel applications. Additionally, Curve's process enhances profitability by enabling the use of discounted feedstocks that alternative solutions cannot efficiently process, unlocking new economic advantages for refiners and fuel suppliers.The Company's proprietary process produces IMO 2020-compliant VLSFO and operates within a closed-loop system, maximizing yield efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. Curve's Tank-to-Tank System allows seamless scalability and deployment at ports, terminals, and refineries, requiring minimal infrastructure modifications.Curve is strategically focused on growth and innovation in refining, industrial fuels, and petrochemicals, with near-term objectives including the development of its first commercial-scale plant. Additionally, the Company is advancing digital refinery optimization, leveraging data-driven solutions to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.Looking ahead, Curve is positioned to expand into emerging fuel markets, including alternative fuel development, carbon reduction technologies, and advanced refining solutions. As global energy demand evolves, the Company continues to explore new applications, strategic partnerships, and infrastructure deployment opportunities to accelerate sustainable growth and long-term value creation.For more information about Curve, visit .Forward Looking InformationThis news release includes forward-looking statements about future events or performance, identified by terms like "intends," "expects," and "anticipates." These statements reflect management's expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are based on various assumptions. Specifically, they include the expected impacts of the appointment of Mr. Bakhsh on the operations of the Company, the business plans of the Company, the efficiency and anticipated applications of the Company's product offerings, and management's beliefs regarding the Company's ability to expand into emerging fuel markets. However, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors such as the Company's ability to achieve its business plans, market developments and changes in laws or regulations could impact the Company's operations. Readers should not rely on these statements for other purposes, and the Company does not undertake to update them unless required by applicable securities laws.

Peter Joyce

Curve Energy Corp

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.