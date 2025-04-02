Walking More. Stressing Less.
“Physical activity, even a brisk walk, significantly reduces stress, boosts mood and even helps with sleep. With today's sedentary lifestyle, this is more important than ever. Regular walking improves mental clarity and overall health”. Explains Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, Chief Medical Officer for Prevention for the American Heart Association.
To participate in National Walking Day, the American Heart Association offers these tips:
.Ask colleagues, friends or family to join you.
.If you work remotely, take a conference call on the go.
.If you have a pet, get moving together! Walking is a win-win for the health of you and your pet.
.Take a family stroll after dinner.
Physical activity such as walking can help reduce stress, improve mood and sleep, and lower the risk of diseases according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services physical activity guidelines. For adults, the American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity aerobic activity such as brisk walking or gardening, or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity aerobic activity such as running or aerobic dancing, or a combination of both intensity level activities. In addition, the Association recommends two days of moderate-to high-intensity muscle strengthening activity weekly, such as resistance training.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
