Sikkim CM Holds Meeting With Bollywood Film-Maker Anurag Basu, Actors Kartik And Sreeleela

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, April 2 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang held a meeting with acclaimed Bollywood film-maker Anurag Basu and actors Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela at his official residence here, officials said on Wednesday.

The film crew has been in Sikkim for a week, shooting their upcoming movie at various picturesque locations across the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the team and presented them with traditional gifts as a token of appreciation for choosing Sikkim as a filming destination.

He also assured them of the state government's continued support for the smooth execution of their project.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of his team, Basu thanked the Chief Minister for his encouragement and acknowledged the cooperation extended by the state government.

He appreciated the seamless coordination that allowed the film crew to work efficiently at different locations.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been shooting in Gangtok and surrounding areas, was particularly impressed by the enthusiasm of Bollywood fans in Sikkim.

He highlighted the overwhelming love and support they received from the people, especially during outdoor shoots.

Kartik also extended a special thanks to the Sikkim Police for ensuring the security of the team, which enabled them to complete their work smoothly.

Meanwhile, actress Sreeleela was captivated by Sikkim's breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and vibrant traditions.

Sharing her excitement, she described how mesmerised she was by the state's natural beauty, making her first visit to Sikkim truly memorable.

The film crew has been shooting at some of Sikkim's most iconic locations, including MG Marg and Tsomgo Lake. Their project is expected to showcase the state's stunning scenery, unique culture, and traditional architecture, further promoting Sikkim as a prime destination for film-making.

Although no official announcement has been made, there is speculation that Basu's film might be titled 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai'.