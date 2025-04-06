BJP Has Turned Into A Movement: Odisha CM On Foundation Day

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 6 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday extended greetings on the 46th foundation day of the ruling BJP, saying that the party has turned into a movement across the country.

He urged the party workers to come together and work towards further strengthening the pledge to build a 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Odisha'.

“Heartfelt wishes and greetings to all on the occasion of the Foundation Day of Bharatiya Janata Party, the largest political party in the world. The BJP has turned into a movement across the country with the dedicated efforts of all the members of the Party, from workers to leaders,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

“Let us work in unison, remembering the unparalleled contributions by all the workers for the party as well as the strong determination and sacrifices of great men. Let us further strengthen our pledge to make a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Odisha,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 46th foundation day of the BJP was celebrated on Sunday at the state party office.

BJP state unit President Manmohan Samal hoisted the flag.

The Chief Minister and Odisha BJP in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar were also present.

“Today marks the 46th foundation day of the BJP, and it coincides with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. There is great enthusiasm among our karyakartas. Over the years, the party has gone through many struggles, and today, we are in power under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time, just as we were once led by the great Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” said state unit President Manmohan Samal.

Samal added that the party is blessed that the people of India have given it the mandate to serve them for the third time in the country and first time in Odisha.

The state BJP president asserted that the BJP now represents every section of the society.

“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Dibrugarh to Gujarat, the party organisation has spread across the nation. We stand committed to the hopes and aspirations of the people. In Odisha too, the people have placed their trust in us. We are fully committed to building a Viksit Odisha and contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat. We will work tirelessly to fulfill this dream,” said Samal.