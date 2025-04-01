AASA Releases 2024-25 Superintendent Salary & Benefits Study

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More people appear to be ascending to the superintendent position at an earlier age than over a decade ago according to the 13th annual superintendent salary study released today by AASA, The School Superintendents Association. A noticeably higher percentage of superintendents were in the 41–50 age range (34.38%) in the 2024–2025 study, compared to 29.83% in 2012. The percentage of superintendents ages 60+ decreased from 19.48% in 2012 to just 9.87% in 2024–2025.

The report, 2024-25 AASA Superintendent Salary & Benefits Study , is used to gauge school district leadership compensation and benefits and is released in two versions: a full version for AASA members and an abridged version for wider/public circulation. The current study is based on 2,077 responses from superintendents in 49 states. The annually-revised and updated survey tracks the demographics, salary, benefits and other elements of the employment agreements of school superintendents throughout the country.

"AASA has collected superintendent salary information since 2012 to provide critical insight into the conditions of the superintendency," said David R. Schuler, AASA executive director. "Our continued commitment to this survey means we can capture not only real-time data, but also inform a broader narrative, allowing longitudinal analysis and comparisons on the progress school systems have made and the work that still remains."

Demographics and key findings include:



The demographic breakdown of the 2,077 respondents throughout 49 states was female: 26.47 and male: 73.19.

Female superintendents earned 99.16% of what males earned in 2024–2025.

People are becoming superintendents younger: The median age was 52, as it was in the 2022–2023 study. The modal response was 51–60 years of age (51.61%) and 38.01% of respondents were 50 years old or younger in 2024–2025 compared to 34.71% in 2022–2023.

Almost 52% of respondents had more than 5 years experience as superintendent.

Approximately 57% of female superintendents had five years or less of experience as a superintendent compared to a little more than 44% of male superintendents.

Although median and mean salaries in our samples have increased over the last decade, evidence suggests they have not kept pace with inflation. The mean salary reported for the 2013 sample was $131,171 and the median was $123,775. When adjusted for inflation, using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index calculator, the mean real wage for superintendents in 2013, using 2024 dollars, would be $175,679, which is $6,336 above this year's reported mean salary.

The inflation adjusted median salary from 2013 would be $165,773 today, which is $7,052 above this year's median salary. Stated another way, over the last decade, superintendent real wages have decreased about $7,000 below where they should be if their salaries were annually adjusted for inflation.

Superintendents with either an EdD or PhD had higher median salaries than those without a terminal degree. Approximately 90% of respondents intend to remain as superintendent in their current district next year: 2025–2026. Overall, almost 93% reported they would continue to serve in the position of superintendent in 25-26.

"We are grateful for the excellent work of the research team and extend our appreciation to school superintendents across the nation who took time to reply to the survey and make this work possible," added Schuler.

Click here to access a copy of the 2024-2025 AASA Superintendent Salary & Benefits Study.

About AASA

AASA, The School Superintendents Association , founded in 1865, is the professional organization for more than 13,000 educational leaders in the United States and throughout the world. AASA's mission is to support and develop effective school system leaders who are dedicated to equitable access for all students to the highest quality public education. For more information, visit .

SOURCE AASA, The School Superintendents Association

