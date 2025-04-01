DR. DONNA HAMLIN & BOARDWISE SELECTED AS THE TOP GOVERNANCE TEAM OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Dr. Donna Hamlin & Boardwise will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) awards gala in Las Vegas this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Donna Hamlin, CEO and Founder of Boardwise, and her team, were recently selected as the Top Governance Team of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for their outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaMeet the Boardwise TeamDonna Hamlin, FounderWith four decades of experience in the industry, Donna Hamlin, with her team, have certainly proven themselves as experts in the governance and board work field.As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Dr. Hamlin is a corporate executive with more than forty years of experience in corporate governance and strategy consulting. As the leader of BoardWise, she oversees its global programs, including board evaluations, professional certification and training, its global registry of qualified directors, Board Bona Fide, strategic partnership programs, and the BoardWise center. She is certified in governance by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) in the U.S. and holds a certification in global governance from Harvard University. Prior to Boardwise, Dr. Hamlin founded Hamlin Harkins, Ltd., where she built a successful track record in strategy, change management and human performance management. Her clients span from Fortune 500 global enterprises to start-up companies across more than 50 countries. Throughout her illustrious career, Donna Hamlin has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine.Boardwise is a talented and committed team at the forefront of global governance and board strategy. Together, they help clients address both present and future governance challenges. The team focuses on creating best practices for high-performing boards to navigate current complexities, such as expanding duties in AI, risk management, and differing governance philosophies across countries. As futurists, they also help boards prepare for future scenarios with strategic foresight, ensuring long-term success. Together, the team acts as a think tank, continuously innovating and developing creative governance solutions for clients.Donna attributes Boardwise's accomplishments to the partners' perseverance, work ethic, commitment to permanent learning and their mentoring to inspire and influence others.The Boardwise group of dedicated governance experts collaborate, with each bringing unique expertise to help boards navigate today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's opportunities. Together, they offer innovative solutions to enhance board effectiveness and long-term organizational success.Nola Masterson, AssociateNola helps build boards develop vital balance to strengthen governance, foster innovations and promote long-term success. To create effective governance, she assists with securing independent board members as they are critical to ensure impartiality and decision-making free of conflicts of interest. She ensures companies and their boards are well-managed, accountable and attractive to investors.Dr. Fred van Eenenaam, AssociateDr. van Eenenaam advocates for a broader view of governance by introducing ECO-GEOpolitics, focusing on the rapidly changing global ecosystems like water, energy, and resource availability. He helps boards integrate this perspective into their strategic agendas to ensure sustainability and resilience in a complex world.Marilyn Nagel, AssociateMarilyn specializes in Culture and ESG standards, helping boards stay ahead of shifting global regulations. She emphasizes the importance of fostering a supportive culture, ensuring compliance, and creating a positive workplace environment to strengthen business outcomes and protect against risks. She provides organizations with strategies to create a healthy workplace culture that promotes productivity through employee engagement and how best to pave the way to a successful, secure future.Murray Cook, AssociateMurray helps develop high-performing boards, sharing insights, solutions and successful ways to resolve issues board dysfunction, drawing parallels to coaching a youthful soccer team. He works to create cohesive, effective boards by resolving conflicts, aligning members, and ensuring the team moves together towards common strategic goals despite complex challenges.Jen McClure, AssociateWith the rapid rise of generative AI and other emerging technologies, Jen helps boards build governance strategies to manage new risks and opportunities. Jen and team help boards and companies to implement comprehensive strategies and governance frameworks for success. They guide directors in overseeing digital transformation and ensuring that companies are equipped to thrive in the era of AI and emerging technology.Together, the Boardwise team provides invaluable insights and governance solutions, ensuring organizations are prepared to tackle today's challenges while laying the groundwork for future success.The Boardwise team will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for their selection as Top Governance Team of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing the Boardwise team for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Dr. Donna Hamlin is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet the Boardwise team and celebrate their accomplishments at this year's gala."For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

