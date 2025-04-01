Smart Glass Market To Reach $10.8 Billion By 2029, Growing At 11.7% CAGR
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$5.6 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$10.8 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2029
|
Segments covered
|
Type, Technology, End-use Industry, and Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the
|
Market drivers
|
This report addresses the following questions:What is the projected market size and growth rate?
The smart glass market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $10.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 11.7% for the forecast period 2024-2029.
What segments are covered in the market?
The smart glass market is segmented based on type, technology and end-user.
Which type will dominate the market in 2029?
Active glass will dominate the type segment.
Which region has the largest share of the market?
Europe has the largest market share.
Leading companies include :
-
AGC Inc.
Corning Inc.
FG Glass
Fuyao Group
Gentex Corp.
Guardian Industries Holdings
Halio Inc.
Jaipur Tuffen Glass Industries Pvt. Ltd.
LTI Smart Glass Inc.
Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
Privetek
SPD Control Systems Corp.
Saint-Gobain
Smart Glass
Smartglass International
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on these reports or to purchase one, please contact [email protected] .
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help readers make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.
Contact Us
Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 781-489-7301
For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.
Logo -
SOURCE BCC Research LLCWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment