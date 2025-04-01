Smart Glass Market To Reach $10.8 Billion By 2029, Growing At 11.7% CAGR

" Smart glass is a technology that changes its properties, like transparency, with light, heat, or electricity, offering energy savings and privacy. Its global market is rapidly growing, driven by demand in construction, automotive, and electronics. "

BOSTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Global Markets and Technologies for Smart Glass is grow from $6.2 billion in 2024 to reach $10.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2024 through 2029.

This report focuses on the global market for switchable smart glass that changes tint with light or heat (wearable smart glasses are outside the scope of the report). It covers 2023 as the base year and forecasts from 2024 to 2029. The market is analyzed by type (active and passive), technology (electrochromic, thermochromic), and end user (automotive, construction, and electronics).

Interesting facts

Smart glass blocks up to 99% of harmful UV rays, keeping interiors safe from sun damage and protecting people from UV exposure. Luxury car brands like Ferrari and Maserati work closely with smart glass makers to include this advanced feature, which is highly sought after in premium vehicles.

Factors contributing to the growth include:

