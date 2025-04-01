Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US, Egyptian Leaders Discuss Gaza


2025-04-01 03:22:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 1 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said he spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi on several bilateral and regional issues on Tuesday.
"My telephone call -- went very well. We discussed numerous topics, among which was the tremendous Military progress we have made against the Ship destroying Houthis in Yemen," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.
He added that they also discussed the situations in Gaza Strip, and the "possible solutions, Military preparedness, etc." (end)
rsr


MENAFN01042025000071011013ID1109379720

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search