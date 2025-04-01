403
US, Egyptian Leaders Discuss Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 1 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said he spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi on several bilateral and regional issues on Tuesday.
"My telephone call -- went very well. We discussed numerous topics, among which was the tremendous Military progress we have made against the Ship destroying Houthis in Yemen," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.
He added that they also discussed the situations in Gaza Strip, and the "possible solutions, Military preparedness, etc." (end)
