Rockbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) Initiates Maiden Resource Estimate At Duquesne West Gold Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) has retained APEX Geoscience Ltd. to conduct a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for its Duquesne West Gold Project in Quebec. The assessment will incorporate historic and recent drilling data, unsampled core, and AI-assisted modeling, with results expected in early Q2 2025. Emperor's 2024 drilling prioritized near-surface, open-pit targets to rapidly build ounces, supported by a reinterpretation of the deposit using machine learning. The project currently hosts a historical inferred resource of 727,000 ounces at 5.42 g/t Au.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR ( ), under the company's profile.

