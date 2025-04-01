BREAKING: Dickey’S Barbecue Pit Announces Brisket Shortage…

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ...if every loyal guest redeems this BOGO offer, we might run out. Maybe. But probably not.

Dallas, TX, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit caused quite a stir this morning with a headline no BBQ lover ever wants to see: Brisket Shortage Alert! But fans can rest easy – this one's just for laughs.

Happy April Fools' Day.

As the largest restaurant purchaser and provider of brisket in the world, Dickey's serves over 4.4 million pounds of hickory-smoked brisket every year. So no, the brand isn't running out but it is dishing out some serious deals in celebration of its loyal guests.

BOGO Brisket Sandwiches – April 1 & 2

For two days only, Dickey's is offering Buy-One-Get-One Free Brisket Sandwiches to guests who use the code below:

Code: APR125

Valid April 1 and April 2, 2025

Expires April 2 at 11:59 PM CT

Available in-store, online and on the Dickey's app.

“We're happy to celebrate our guests today with these fun offers,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“We've certainly spent the last year being subject to fake news headlines from a few folks that prefer clickbait over substance. So in honor of truth, accuracy and the best brisket around, enjoy a free gift with purchase on us.”

BOGO Any Chicken Sandwich – Through April 4

In addition to brisket, Dickey's is spreading the love with a Buy-One-Get-One Free offer on any of its chicken sandwiches .

Code: CKN01

Valid now through April 4, 2025

Expires April 4 at 11:59 PM CT

Available in-store, online and on the Dickey's app.

“If we ever actually ran out of brisket, we'd declare a state of BBQ emergency,” joked Roland Dickey, Jr . , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“But as long as there's smoke in the pit, we've got your back. And your brisket.”

Enter to Win Free Barbecue for a Year

Guests who post a selfie with their BOGO Brisket Sandwich on Instagram by April 2nd, tag @dickeysbarbecuepit and use #AprilCue, will be entered to win Free BBQ for a Year and that part's no joke.

There's no brisket shortage here – just big flavor, big fun and a big thank-you to Dickey's loyal guests.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts-because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr ., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine .

For more information, visit . For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit

