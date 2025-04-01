Genuine Optics Unveils Groundbreaking 1.6T AEC & ACC Copper Cable Modules At OFC 2025
Genuine Optics 1.6T ACC Module
Genuine Optics 1.6T AEC Module
Powering AI Factories with Unmatched Energy Efficiency and Cost PerformanceSAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Genuine Optics USA, a global leader in full-portfolio optical transceivers, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge 1.6T Active Electrical Cable (AEC) and 1.6T Active Copper Cable (ACC) modules at OFC 2025. These next-generation solutions set a new industry standard for high-efficiency, low-power, and ultra-fast data center short-reach connectivity, addressing the escalating demands of AI, cloud, and hyperscale infrastructures. Together with our 800G active cable products, these provide a full portfolio of copper-based datacenter solutions.
AEC/ACC Products: Redefining Internal Connectivity for AI Clusters
Dual-Scenario Coverage:
. 1.6T AEC: Optimized for mid-short reach (2-5m), high-bandwidth rack-to-rack applications
. 1.6T ACC: Cost-efficient, low power solution for ultra-short reach (0.5-2m) demands when Direct Attach Copper will not suffice
Together these products enable seamless heterogeneous computing interconnect in data centers.
“We continue to expand our extensive portfolio with products to address our customers' various needs,” said David Huff, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.“Our customers can come to us as a one-stop-shop.”
Visitors can experience a live demo of these breakthrough products at Genuine Optics' OFC Booth #1842, showcasing their superior performance and reliability in real-world applications.
About Genuine Optics
Headquartered in San Jose, CA, and incorporated in the state of California, Genuine Optics designs and manufactures high-performance DSP, LRO, and LPO optical transceivers for AI networking and data centers up to 1.6Tb/s. With manufacturing facilities in Thailand, Malaysia, and China, the company delivers innovative, sustainable optical technologies that power global data infrastructure and redefine connectivity for the future.
