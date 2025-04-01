Lee Kum Kee Unveils Limited-Edition Honey Sriracha Perfume

MENAFN - PR Newswire) But before you start spritzing and dousing yourself in this sweet heat, we have to confess: it's an April Fool's prank! We're in the sauce business, not the scent business-though we admire anyone bold enough to want to smell like honey and spice. This playful stunt taps into the growing trend of food-inspired lifestyle products in the U.S. From chili-infused chocolates to cocktail-inspired candles, the new generation of consumers crave bold, multisensory flavor experiences.

"Flavor is a lifestyle, and we love seeing how our fans bring their passion for spice beyond the plate," said Elaine Thai, Vice President of Marketing, Lee Kum Kee USA. "While our honey sriracha perfume won't be hitting shelves, we're always cooking up new ways to bring bold, authentic flavors to food lovers everywhere."

For those still craving heat, Lee Kum Kee's latest Honey Sriracha Sauce is available now-because while we love a good joke, great flavor is no laughing matter. Visit select retailers within the United States to obtain the Honey Sriracha Sauce that inspired the fragrance - no spritzing required.

About Lee Kum Kee

Established in 1888, Lee Kum Kee has grown from a single restaurant in Nanshui, China, into a global brand empowering restaurants and millions of home cooks to explore Asian flavors and culinary culture. The family-owned brand offers more than three hundred authentic options, such as Sriracha Chili Sauce, Sriracha Mayo, Premium Soy Sauce, Hoisin Sauce, Oyster Flavored Sauce, Chili Crisp Oil and more. The company's dedication to Asian food culture for over a century has fueled its presence in more than 100 countries across five continents. Lee Kum Kee products can be found at international retailers and specialty stores, or online at href="" rel="nofollow" LK . Check out Lee Kum Kee on Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , TikTok and Pinterest .

