Inc. Names Freedom Energy Logistics To Its 2025 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Northeast

Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations.

Achieving Inc 5000 in 2017, 2018 and 2024, Freedom Energy Named to Inc.'s 2025 Northeast Regional List that signifies a median growth rate of 100 percent.

- Bart Fromuth, CEOAUBURN, NH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inc ., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Freedom Energy Logistics is No. 109 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast, which includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.“Being recognized by Inc. fills us with immense gratitude and pride,” expressed CEO Bart Fromuth.“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team, our unwavering commitment to our clients, and our innovative approach to sustainable energy solutions. We are deeply thankful to everyone who has supported us on this journey, including our team, partners, clients, and community. Together, we continue to strive for excellence and create a positive impact.”Freedom Energy is an energy advisory firm that provides strategic energy management and sustainability solutions tailored to a diverse range of clients. Our dedicated team of experts delivers customized energy strategies, objective supplier selection, innovative renewable energy options, and support for sustainability and resiliency initiatives to assist businesses in effectively managing their energy portfolios and achieving their goals and sustainability objectives.The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 154 private companies had a median growth rate of 100 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 9,114 jobs and $6.7 billion to the region's economy.“The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.Freedom Energy LogisticsFounded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom's team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a satellite office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the U. Freedom Energy has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America in 2017, 2018 and 2024; recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Family Businesses in NH by Business New Hampshire Magazine, Stay Work Play's Coolest Company for Young Professionals; and has received multiple Business Excellence Awards. For more information, visit .Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .Inc. RegionalsThe 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast including company profiles, can be found at /regionals/northeast .

