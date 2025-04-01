Goulston & Storrs Announces 2025 Director Elevations

Matt Horvitz, a member of the firm's Litigation Group , is a seasoned trial lawyer and counselor with a focus on workplace dynamics, complex employment disputes, and commercial litigation. His pragmatic and versatile approach has made him a valuable asset to employers and executives navigating the intricacies of employment law, wage-and-hour disputes, class action litigation, and accessibility and fair housing issues. He has been named a Lawdragon Leading 500 Litigator in America (2025), a Boston Magazine Top Lawyer for Labor and Employment, and a Massachusetts Super Lawyer. He is a member of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Public Policy and Government Relations Leadership Council. He received his J.D. from Boston College Law School and his B.A. from Tufts University.

Leah Segal, a member of the firm's Tax Group , counsels clients on domestic and cross-border matters, including real estate transactions, financings, offerings, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. Her clients include privately held and publicly traded companies, REITs, REMICs, and family office investors. She also advises many tax-exempt and charitable organizations and has a robust pro bono practice. Segal co-chairs Goulston & Storrs' Women Lawyers Group and co-leads the Tax Training Advisory Group. She was named an Am Law "New Leader in the Law" in New England (2024), a Thomson Reuters "Stand-out Lawyer" (2023), and is named in Best Lawyers in America: Tax Law (2021-2025). She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Boston University School of Law and her A.B., magna cum laude, from Brown University.

Matthew Tosto, an attorney in the firm's Real Estate Group , handles complex real estate investments and transactions. He advises individual and institutional real estate investors, developers, and financial institutions on intricate transactions including acquisitions and dispositions, joint venture arrangements, and development projects. He also represents both borrowers and lenders in real estate financing transactions, including acquisition financing, construction and permanent loans, loan participations, syndications, and mezzanine loans. Tosto serves on the firm's Generative AI Task Force. He was named to Best Lawyers in America® Ones to Watch in Real Estate (2024-2025) and Massachusetts Super Lawyers Rising Stars (2024). Before becoming a lawyer, Tosto was an investment analyst at an international asset management firm. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Tulane University Law School and his B.A. from Tufts University.

Rebecca Tunney, a member of the firm's Private Client & Trust Group , helps individuals and families develop effective estate plans involving estate, gift and generation-skipping transfer tax planning, estate and trust administration, international tax planning, charitable giving, and business succession planning. She has particular experience with Canadian-U.S. estate planning and has built a significant cross-border trusts and estates practice in addition to her domestic practice. In addition, Tunney is a member of both the Massachusetts and Florida bar, allowing her to assist Massachusetts-resident clients who own property in Florida or who desire to change their residency to Florida. At Goulston & Storrs, she serves on the Hiring Committee and the Mentoring Committee. Tunney is Branch Chair of the New England Chapter of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), a global organization with more than 20,000 practitioners located in over 100 countries who focus exclusively on international planning. Tunney has won numerous awards, including Best Lawyers in America® Ones to Watch in Trusts and Estates (2021-2025), Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers in Trusts & Estates (2021-2022), Massachusetts Super Lawyers Rising Stars (2016-2024), and Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's "Up & Coming Lawyers" (2022). She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School, her LL.M. from Boston University School of Law, her M.S. from Boston University, and her B.S. from Cornell University.

