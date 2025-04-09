Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Boat In Southern Direction

2025-04-09 08:09:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine successfully destroyed a Russian boat in the southern region using an FPV drone.

The State Border Guard Service shared the news alongside a video showcasing the destruction of the enemy target, Ukrinform reports.

“With the precise deployment of an FPV drone, our fighters in the southern direction successfully targeted a small enemy vessel, causing it to sink following a decisive strike,” the report said.

Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian positions in Kharkiv region using drone

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, a police officer from the Khyzhak brigade neutralized four Russian ATVs in Toretsk, Donetsk region.

Photo: SBGSU

