Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Boat In Southern Direction
The State Border Guard Service shared the news alongside a video showcasing the destruction of the enemy target, Ukrinform reports.
“With the precise deployment of an FPV drone, our fighters in the southern direction successfully targeted a small enemy vessel, causing it to sink following a decisive strike,” the report said.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian positions in Kharkiv region using drone
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, a police officer from the Khyzhak brigade neutralized four Russian ATVs in Toretsk, Donetsk region.
Photo: SBGSU
