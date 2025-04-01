Cross-Border Smuggling Racket Busted In Punjab, 3.5 Kg Heroin Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 1 (IANS) Amidst the ongoing war against drugs waged on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Counter Intelligence (CI) of Ferozepur has busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of a drug smuggler and recovered 3.5 kg heroin from his possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhdev Singh, alias Sukhi, a resident of Mohan Ke Uttar village in Ferozepur district.

Apart from recovering heroin, police teams have also impounded his motorcycle, which he was riding.

DGP Yadav said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was in direct contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler, who was using drones to drop drug consignments from across the border.

Further investigation is underway in this case, he added.

Sharing operation details, Assistant Inspector General, Counter Intelligence, Gursewak Singh Brar said that following a reliable input about involvement of accused Sukhdev Sukhi in smuggling activities, police teams from CI Ferozepur launched an intelligence-based operation in the area of Lakho Ke Behram village in Ferozepur and apprehended him along with seven packets of heroin, weighing 500 grams each, kept in a plastic bag.

He said that the accused was going to deliver the consignment to someone when police teams apprehended him.

Efforts are being made to uncover the entire network of suppliers, dealers, and buyers, as well as to identify the person to whom accused Sukhdev Sukhi was to deliver the drug consignment, he said, while adding that more recoveries and arrests are likely in the coming days.

A case dated March 31 has been registered under Section 21-C of the NDPS Act at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Fazilka. The accused will be produced before the court to obtain police remand for further investigation, he added.