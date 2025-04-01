Image Specialty Partners Announces Leadership Transition: Dr. Yan Kalika To Become Executive Chairman, Joel Idelson Appointed Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Specialty Partners (“ISP”), a leading dental specialty support organization, today announced a strategic leadership transition to support its next phase of growth. Dr. Yan Kalika, founder and current Chief Executive Officer, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman. Joel Idelson, a seasoned healthcare and media executive, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Kalika founded Image Specialty Partners with a vision to build a world-class platform supporting orthodontic and dental specialty practices through clinical excellence, innovation, and partnership. Under his leadership, ISP has grown into one of the leading specialty dental platforms in the West Coast, now supporting over 40 locations across California and Oregon. In his new role as Executive Chairman, Dr. Kalika will remain actively involved in ISP's strategic direction and clinical philosophy while focusing on culture, innovation, provider engagement, and mergers and acquisitions. He will also continue to provide clinical care at Image Orthodontics' Presidio Heights location in San Francisco. His continued involvement reflects a strong commitment to achieving ISP's long-term vision.

“Building Image Specialty Partners has been the privilege of a lifetime,” said Dr. Kalika.“We've built something truly special with our partner doctors and team members. I'm incredibly excited to welcome Joel as our new CEO. His leadership experience in scaling businesses and passion for team development will be invaluable as we continue to grow. I look forward to supporting Joel and the Image team in my new role.”

Joel Idelson brings more than two decades of experience driving operational excellence and growth across healthcare and media organizations. Most recently, he served as CEO of Advanced Dental Brands, a multi-state dental support organization, where he led the company through rapid expansion and integration, achieving consistent double-digit revenue growth and a successful exit to a financial sponsor. Prior to that, he founded and scaled Flossed, an innovative dental brand acquired by Advanced Dental Brands, and led several creative and operational teams across content, marketing, and branded experiences.

“I am honored to join Image Specialty Partners at such a dynamic moment in its journey,” said Joel Idelson.“Dr. Kalika has created an extraordinary platform rooted in clinical excellence and entrepreneurial spirit. I'm excited to work with our talented partners and team members to build on that foundation, support best-in-class patient care, and continue expanding ISP's footprint.”

This leadership evolution reflects ISP's commitment to investing in growth while staying true to its clinical and cultural roots. The company remains focused on supporting its practices with best-in-class resources, operational support, and a collaborative network that empowers doctors and elevates patient outcomes.

About Image Specialty Partners

Image Specialty Partners is a doctor-led dental support organization focused on providing comprehensive support services to specialty dental practices across the United States. With a mission to elevate patient care through operational excellence, clinical innovation, and deep doctor partnerships, Image supports practices across orthodontics, oral surgery, periodontics, and endodontics. Image is actively expanding its footprint through strategic partnerships, new affiliations, and investments in innovation that support its mission-driven growth.

