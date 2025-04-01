Secure Passage And Sunflower Labs Take Security To The Skies With Autonomous Drone Integration

Modern security demands speed, precision, and intelligence-and that's exactly what this partnership delivers. The Sunflower Labs Autonomous Security Drone System seamlessly integrates with Truman PDR, empowering security teams with an aerial advantage that eliminates blind spots and transforms the way threats are detected, verified, and neutralized. With this game-changing solution, security teams can launch, track, and assess threats from above-without ever setting foot on-site.

How This Integration Enhances Truman PDR:



Autonomous, AI-Driven Response: When Truman PDR detects an anomaly, Sunflower Labs' drones can launch automatically, navigate directly to the threat, and provide real-time video feeds.

Eyes Where You Need Them, When You Need Them: Drones can cover expansive perimeters, rooftops, parking lots, and remote areas, ensuring no threat goes unseen.

Intelligent Threat Verification: Instead of relying on stationary cameras or manual patrols, drones provide live intelligence, giving teams the critical insights needed for rapid decision-making.

Seamless Command & Control: Integrated directly into Truman PDR's centralized dashboard, the drones become an extension of your security force, enabling automated alerts, mobile access, and coordinated response workflows. Faster, Smarter, and More Cost-Effective: Reduce response time, minimize human intervention, and optimize resources-an autonomous eye in the sky is the ultimate force multiplier.

A Future-Proof Approach to Physical Security

"Our partnership with Sunflower Labs is redefining what's possible in security," said Gary Fish, CEO at Secure Passage. "By integrating drone intelligence with Truman PDR's unparalleled real-time situational awareness, we're giving security teams an entirely new level of control, speed, and adaptability. This is security that thinks, reacts, and evolves-just like the threats we're fighting against."

"At Sunflower Labs, we're passionate about developing advanced, modern, and effective security solutions," said Alex Pachikov, CEO of Sunflower Labs. "Secure Passage has been an exciting partner, and we look forward to showing how innovative collaboration can elevate the future of security."

About Secure Passage

Secure Passage leads the industry in human-centered security, integrating physical detection, intelligence-driven operations, and strategic security services. Our mission is to provide organizations with proactive security solutions that prioritize human safety while harnessing the latest advancements in AI-driven defense.

About Sunflower Labs

Sunflower Labs is a pioneering force in autonomous drone surveillance technology. Their smart security solutions leverage AI-powered drones to provide next-generation perimeter defense, real-time intelligence, and fully automated response capabilities for businesses, campuses, and critical infrastructure.

