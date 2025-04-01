DAN PELINO SELECTED FOR IAOTP's TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS

Dan Pelino honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dan Pelino, Author, Board Member, Co-Founder, and President of Everyone Matters, Inc., was recently selected to be featured in the 4th Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.These special honorees are hand-selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree, and Volume 4 will be released in 2025./award-galaWith over four decades of experience in the industry, Mr. Pelino has firmly established himself as an expert in his field. A dynamic, results-driven leader, he is widely regarded as an innovator, thought leader, and author. As the co-founder and president of Everyone Matters, Inc., a social impact enterprise focused on ensuring that every individual is treated with dignity and respect, Mr. Pelino champions the rights of all people.He is the author of the best-selling health policy book Trusted Healers and a passionate advocate for a healthcare system that strengthens primary care, including mental and behavioral health services. A regular contributor to discussions on healthcare, citizen-based services, and smarter cities, Mr. Pelino has appeared on prominent global media outlets, including The Dr. Oz Show, CNN, Bloomberg, and the BBC. He has also testified before Congress and presented to the White House and Presidential Commissions.A long-time supporter and friend of the Primary Care Collaborative (PCPCC), he is a staunch advocate for Primary Care and the Patient-Centered Medical Home model. Mr. Pelino also serves as an adjunct professor at his alma mater, Western Kentucky University, where he lectures on applied leadership, and he is a frequent guest speaker at universities and colleges.In addition to his academic and advocacy roles, Mr. Pelino advises and serves on the boards of Vital Neuro, NEXT and Call and Check. He is an active member of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Prior to his current ventures, Mr. Pelino spent 36 years at IBM, culminating his career as Senior Executive and General Manager of IBM's Global Healthcare, Life Sciences, Education, Government, and Smarter Cities businesses. He and his wife, Anne, reside in Northern Virginia.Dan's areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, business analysis and development, leadership, change management, business strategy, and transformation.Before embarking on his current career path, Mr. Pelino earned his M.A. in Behavior and Science, Leadership from Western Kentucky University in 1980 and received a BS in Business from Western Kentucky University in 1979.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Pelino has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This past year, he was awarded Honored Listee from Marquis Who's Who. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will also be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala in December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for his previous selection as Top Advocate and Author of the Year in Behavioral Health and for his selection to be featured in IAOTP's international bestseller Top 50 Fearless Leaders.Looking back, Mr. Pelino attributes his success to his persistence and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family and traveling. In the future, he is committed to furthering his influence through various channels, including writing another book, hosting podcasts, and engaging in conversations surrounding healthcare, societal change, and leadership.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. For more information on IAOTP please visit:

