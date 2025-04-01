403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - Scope Technologies Corp : Announces infrastructure upgrades to the QSE platform, focused on enhancing system Redundancy, expanding Capacity, and optimizing Performance. These upgrades come in response to increased demand from both enterprise tenants and retail users, as well as in preparation for the launch of the QSE Mobile App. Scope has recently signed multiple strategic partnership agreements and is now onboarding additional clients onto the QSE platform. In parallel, growing interest from personal consumers for QSE's encrypted, quantum-resilient cloud storage has led to an increase in user activity and overall system usage. Scope Technologies Corp shares C are trading unchanged at $0.40.
